Neglected health crisis unfolds in Baluchestan, demands urgent action

A mother gave birth to twins who exhibited distressing symptoms shortly after birth. The infants were promptly rushed to Chabahar Hospital, where the distraught family received the tragic news of their death.

But the tragedy took an even darker turn during burial preparations when the family discovered that one of the twins was, in fact, alive. The overlooked infant’s survival mirrors the desperate state of healthcare in Baluchestan, a region grappling with inadequate medical resources, systemic neglect, and a severe healthcare crisis.

Baluchestan is plagued by chronic shortages of medical personnel, specialists, and crucial medical equipment. The lack of local hospitals forces residents to traverse long distances to seek medical assistance, exacerbating the dire state of healthcare in the province.

The condition is notably alarming in cities like Qasarqand, Dashtiari, Zarabad, Golshan, and Taftan, home to over 600,000 residents yet devoid of hospitals. The ‘Imam Ali’ hospital in Chabahar, the province’s only hospital, wrestles with understaffing and substandard infrastructure.

A recent video of the Saraband twins went viral on social media, spurring public outrage and casting a harsh light on the government’s healthcare allocation. Accusations of neglect are rampant, with the government allegedly prioritizing overseas hospital funding, while children in Baluchestan teeter daily between life and death

The alarming dearth of healthcare resources in Baluchestan significantly endangers expectant mothers and infants, contributing to higher rates of infant mortality and abortion than the national average. Furthermore, poor and impassable road conditions further hamper access to distant hospitals.

The residents of Baluchestan, already bearing the brunt of poverty and lack of safe drinking water, face increased susceptibility to infections and communicable diseases due to inadequate healthcare facilities. The financial toll of treating these diseases further impoverishes the populace, highlighting the urgent need for accessible healthcare.

The tragedy in Zarabad underscores the imperative of providing healthcare to all, upholding not only a fundamental human right but also a national responsibility. Baluchestan’s healthcare crisis demands immediate and effective solutions, as lives hang in the balance.

