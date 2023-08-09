Resistance units of Iran amplify efforts against repression

The Resistance UnitsThe Resistance Units, a group of valiant activists within Iran linked to the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), have augmented their operations across the nation in defiance of escalating executions and oppressive measures by the government against political activists.

On the commemorative day of the Constitutional Revolution, images of the iconic Iranian Resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi, and NCRI president-elect, Maryam Rajavi, illuminated the streets of numerous cities including Tehran, Yazd, Kashan, Kermanshah, Shiraz, Qom, Aligudarz, and Dehdasht.

In a bold move, the MEK Resistance Units addressed a summons from the regime’s judiciary to prosecute 104 of their members. Historically, the regime has orchestrated the execution of tens of thousands of MEK affiliates.

Now, they insist that the Iranian Resistance members assign legal representatives for court procedures. The Resistance Units, in recorded video messages, retorted with their assertion to symbolize the MEK and the Iranian Resistance on the streets, manifesting their commitment to the protests and their drive to topple the regime in pursuit of Iranian freedom.

Cities resonated with the voices of the Resistance Units – from Tehran to Hamedan – all expressing allegiance to the MEK and their unwavering goal of overthrowing the existing regime.

Parallelly, the Resistance Units spearheaded initiatives across cities, proclaiming their endorsement of the MEK and Maryam Rajavi’s Ten-Point Plan, envisioning a democratic Iranian republic.

On the brink of the first anniversary of the 2022 nationwide protests, posters emerged, signifying their undeterred determination against the regime. “Rebels will be victorious,” read one quote from Massoud Rajavi, further elaborating, “We will turn every district, every alley, every home, and every shop into a stronghold of resistance.”

These endeavors reached corners of Iran, including Ramsar, Lahijan, Rasht, Shahin Shahr, and Bushehr, signaling an undying spirit of defiance. Yet, these growing efforts have not gone unnoticed. The escalating undertakings of the Resistance Units and MEK’s widespread influence have sounded alarm bells for the regime.

In a recent gathering, regime dignitaries expressed deep concerns over MEK’s instrumental role in nurturing anti-regime sentiments. For over four decades, the regime has endeavored to undermine the PMOI’s significance within the nation, channeling enormous resources, employing various deceitful tactics, and leveraging both domestic and foreign agents, including lobbyists and “journalist friends.

” This campaign runs concurrently with the extensive persecution of MEK supporters within Iran and elaborate plots against them globally.

However, the expanding activities and influence of the MEK Resistance Units convey a clear message: the regime is on the verge of collapse, and the dawn of freedom for the Iranian people is imminent.

