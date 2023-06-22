Tehran Art University students stand up against forced hijab, face brutal assault

Approximately 50 students gathered at the university’s Bagh-e Melli campus at 5 pm, to voice their opposition to the compulsory wearing of the Maghna’eh, a black cloth covering their head, forehead, chin, and chest, for female students.

Despite the looming threats from the university’s security department and the presence of plainclothes agents surrounding the campus, the students bravely held their ground, engaging in a sit-in protest. As the evening fell, Hamzeh Borzouii, the head of the security department, further escalated the tensions by threatening to allow the plainclothes agents onto the campus.

In a disheartening turn of events, around 2:30 am on Thursday, June 15, Borzouii initiated an unprovoked and violent attack on the protesting students. The assault resulted in numerous injuries, with several students now battling critical conditions.

The agents of the security department added to the students’ ordeal by restricting access to basic facilities such as restrooms and drinking water. Simultaneously, the plainclothes agents prevented the delivery of food and water supplies to the protesting students, essentially barricading them within the university grounds.

This report comes in the aftermath of nationwide protests against mandatory Hijab in 2022, which subsequently led to increased pressure on universities to enforce the strict dress code.

This case highlights the extent of such pressures, with students facing the potential end of their academic careers for voicing their opposition against the compulsory dress code.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her site, Twitter & Facebook, NCRI (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTu