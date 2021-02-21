Calls for West to Adapt Foreign Policy to Take into Account Iranian Regime’s Operations in Europe

Hadi Sani-Khani, a former operative of the Iranian regime’s Ministry of Intelligence (MOIS), wrote a letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres. In the letter, he explains how he used to collaborate with the MOIS and how a huge network of agents in Europe operates.

The regime’s extensive network was revealed during the trial of Assadollah Assadi – the Iranian regime’s terrorist diplomat that was put on trial in November last year in Belgium after being arrested for masterminding the planned bomb attack on The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Free Iran gathering in June 2018.

Although the Iranian Resistance has been highlighting the regime’s activities and interference in Western media with the aim of demonizing the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) for many years, it is hoped that more attention will be paid to it now.

In his letter, Sani-Khani focuses on the Iranian regime’s activities in Albania. The regime has put a lot of resources into sending agents to Albania because it is where the MEK has built its headquarters following the relocation of thousands of MEK members when they were finally able to leave Camp Liberty / Camp Ashraf in Iraq. However, it would be prudent to point out that the regime’s activities are not limited to just Albania – during the Assadi trial it became clear that it has extensive operations in at least 11 different countries across Europe.

Sani-Khani explained in his letter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations that he was contacted by Ebrahim Khodabandeh who runs Nejat – an organization set up by the MOIS to spread propaganda and lies about the Iranian Resistance while making it look like witnesses that we’re able to “escape” from the MEK were testifying.

The Nejat organization also recruits individuals to find their way into Western media outlets and publications, with MOIS agents posing as journalists and others posing as independent and neutral experts of foreign policy, counterterrorism, and Iranian affairs. It is surprising, and wholly unacceptable, how many agents working for the Iranian regime have been able to push for policies favoring Iran while maintaining their neutral stance. After the arrest of an individual in the United States last month, it came to light that the agent was being paid by the Iranian regime to push policies benefitting Iran. He went unquestioned for more than a decade.

Now is the time for policymakers and leaders in Europe and the United States to ensure that the Iranian regime is not allowed to operate. One suggested step is to close the Iranian regime’s embassies across Europe. This is a concrete step as it has been shown that the regime uses them as centers of terrorism and espionage. Furthermore, international broadcasting networks and publications must take their responsibilities seriously in light of the recent revelations about the regime’s propaganda activities.

Ignoring these recent events is essentially allowing the regime to continue with its malign activities.

