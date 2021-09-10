Despite US Sanctions, Iran is Supplying Petrol to Lebanon

Despite US export prohibitions, the third cargo of Iranian fuel was received by officials in Lebanon on September 4, while Iranian civilians continue to experience power outages.

Lebanon’s first fuel supply from Iran

According to the Iranian opposition group The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the commander of Lebanon’s armed Hezbollah organization stated on Thursday that an Iranian fuel tanker would arrive in Lebanon “within hours.” This was Lebanon’s first fuel supply from Iran.

Iran’s ongoing power failures

Instead of finding a solution to Iran’s ongoing power failures, the regime’s Ministry of Energy has announced plans for “scheduled blackouts.” The dictatorship has blamed the outages on a lack of fuel for power plants, alleging that they have no alternative but to utilize fuel oil instead.

The disadvantage is that it results in a lot of air pollution, which exacerbates respiratory problems among Iranians.

Continuous blackouts in Iran interrupt people’s daily lives and raise the number of Covid-19 casualties as oxygen devices fail.

The regime’s theft of electricity resources

The regime’s theft of electricity resources is the reason for Iran’s chronic power disruptions. When they aren’t exporting electricity to make money, they are consuming too much of it in order to extract cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

On the 12th of January, eight provinces experienced extensive and repeated blackouts. Seven additional provinces were affected by the blackouts.

The lack of fuel needed to run power plants, according to Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, a spokesman for the electrical industry, was the reason for the blackouts. On the other hand, the dictatorship criticized the Iranian people for their “excessive use of gas.”

Mullahs ships natural gas and other fuels overseas

As it ships natural gas and other fuels overseas, the regime refuses to exploit Iran’s substantial natural gas and other fuel reserves. Furthermore, because the regime’s power facilities run on fuel oil, Iran’s electricity is cheaper than that of other countries.

“It is a sovereign decision for us to sell our oil and fuel to which countries or customers,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on August 30. “We are quite serious about asserting our sovereignty, and neither the US nor any other government is in a position to restrict legal trade extrajudicially.

We followed the same path to sell our petroleum cargoes to Lebanon, and we will continue to do so as long as we have consumers and demand.”

Iran encouraged terrorist groups

The clerical regime has always encouraged terrorist groups in their attempts to export domestic instability during the last four decades. In Lebanon, Hezbollah is one such group.

Hezbollah has developed to become a dominant force in Lebanon, with many of its members holding important positions in the country, thanks to Iranian state support.

Lebanon, like Iran, is suffering from a severe poverty issue. As a result, Lebanese citizens are openly condemning Hezbollah, blaming them for the country’s woes, including medicine and fuel shortages, as well as the currency crash.

Regime involved in the conflicts in Yemen and Syria

Iran has recently become involved in the conflicts in Yemen and Syria. Hezbollah has served as the regime’s boots on the ground in the region, allowing the dictatorship to control Iran’s society with its oppressive forces.

They chose to embrace Hezbollah to protect themselves because the regime’s disintegration and a likely uprising in Lebanon would spell calamity.

However, due to the regime’s repeated violations of international sanctions, this decision may result in more pressure from western nations.

The dictatorship squander the country’s resources

The Iranian people’s animosity for the regime grows as they watch the dictatorship squander the country’s resources, placing them in crisis after crisis and sinking deeper into poverty.

In the long run, sending fuel to Lebanon will not solve Hezbollah’s problems. It also dismisses the regime’s propaganda that it lacks the resources to aid its own people in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube