Iranian Regime Ignores Energy Crisis to Aid Lebanon Terrorist Group

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Iran’s new Foreign Minister, Hossain Amir Abdollahian, visited Lebanon last week. During his tour, he made statements emphasizing how Iran’s terrorist activities will rise under the leadership of Ebrahim Raisi, also known as the “hanging judge.”

Abdollahian first met with Hassan Nasrallah

Abdollahian first met with Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, Tehran’s proxy terrorist organization. Many Lebanese media outlets emphasized that his visit demonstrates once again that the regime’s prime objective is war and the growth of terrorism.

This was once again confirmed, when Abdollahian paid a visit to the cemetery of Hezbollah’s top commander, Imad-Al-Mughniyeh, as well as hundreds of relatives of injured militiamen. Abdollahian has openly positioned himself as a “field agent” with close ties to the regime’s top terrorist, Qassem Soleimani. During a meeting between members of the Majlis and nominees for the foreign, interior, and health ministries, Abdollahian underlined he would “continue the path of Soleimani.”

Increasing support of terrorist activities

This means increasing support of terrorist activities, as Soleimani, who was the head of the extraterritorial Quds Force, was in charge of spreading terrorism through the regime’s proxy groups.

Lebanon is dealing with a number of economic and political crises, including fuel shortages. The Iranian leadership is taking advantage of this circumstance to continue funding Hezbollah. Despite US restrictions on Tehran’s oil sales, Hezbollah has been organising these fuel shipments since August as shortages increased due to economic crisis. Abdollahian further stated that Tehran is willing to build power plants in Lebanon as well as provide other assistance to the country.

Iranians are struggling to make ends meet

These actions come at a time when Iranians are struggling to make ends meet. The Covid-19 outbreak and the regime’s incompetence have killed almost 450,000 people. Thousands of Iranians in intensive care units perished this summer as a result of the country´s power crisis.

The state-run Barkat News noted in September, referring to the regime’s aim to build power plants in Lebanon, that “these expenses are coming out of the Iranian people’s pocket, while the extensive blackouts have caused serious problems for their lives and wellbeing.”

The regime’s ongoing shipment of fuel to Lebanon

The regime’s ongoing shipment of fuel to Lebanon via Hezbollah is consistent with the regime’s terrorism export plan. There have been dozens of protests by the local community in Lebanon since the beginning of the economic collapse. Locals blame Hezbollah in their protests for “the multiple devastating crises plaguing the country, including a dramatic currency crash and major shortages in medication and fuel,” according to the Associated Press on September 1.

Many fuel shipments have been set on fire in recent months, demonstrating the populace’s animosity for the dictatorship and its proxy terrorist group, Hezbollah.

Even Lebanon’s Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has stated that Tehran’s supplies violate his country’s sovereignty.

As per the daily Al-Akhbarieh, Lebanon would be unable to survive potential US sanctions. The regime must assist the deeply unpopular Hezbollah in Lebanon, as this terrorist organization has served as Tehran’s boots on the ground in the Syrian war and other regional conflicts.

Iran promoted the spread of terrorism

Regardless of their factional rivalries, government officials have always promoted the spread of terrorism. Abdollahian has admitted that much of his experience came from “cooperating with Soleimani in the foreign policy sector.” His predecessor, the ostensibly moderate Mohammad Javad Zarif, admitted that the regime’s foreign ministry has a security structure. Assadollah Assadi, Zarif’s diplomat, was detained in 2018 while planning to bomb an opposition rally in France.

Hassan Rouhani, the country’s former president, admitted on April 8 that “the front line and diplomacy are two arms” of the regime. “If anyone believes that either the frontline or the negotiations must-win, then I must say that their words are incorrect,” he added.

The international community should expect Tehran to ramp up its harmful actions as long as the mullahs’ regime continues in power.

