Iran’s New Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi is Major Human Rights Criminal

Ebrahim Raisi’s nominations for cabinet ministries were accepted by the Iranian regime’s parliament last week. The entire government is made up of criminals and terrorists, but Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi is one of the most heinous selections. International arrest orders have been issued for him as a result of his involvement in Iranian regime terrorism.

For the length of his career, Ahmad Vahidi has been one of the Revolutionary Guards’ (IRGC) senior commanders. Vahidi was the first commander of the IRGC’s Quds Force, which was established in 1988.

Since then, the Quds Force has played a crucial role in international political assassinations, either on its own or in collaboration with the Ministry of Intelligence and Security. Until 1997, Vahidi was in charge of several of these terrorist assaults.

Vahidi took the IRGC’s most senior and experienced intelligence officers, mostly from the Ramadan garrison, and moved them to the Quds Force. In addition, he concentrated all IRGC terrorist operations in Quds Force. The Quds Force’s purpose, according to Mohsen Rezaei, is to build an “Islamic International Army.”

“The most important operational areas of the Quds terrorist force at the beginning of its establishment. Following the end of the Iran-Iraq war, the terrorist [Quds] force expanded its activities to other countries. In the 1990s, it was mainly in Lebanon and the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” read a report published by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Despite the Quds terrorist force’s particular concentration on Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and the Gaza strip, the Revolutionary Guards terrorist organization is active in terrorist activities in all Middle Eastern countries, from North Africa to the Persian Gulf.

“Among these terrorist interventions and activities, we can mention the conflicts between the regime and the Bahraini government, in which the Quds Force plays an active role. In recent years, there have been numerous reports of the arrest of members of the Quds terrorist force and weapons and ammunition in the Persian Gulf’s Arab states, especially in Bahrain,” the report continued.

A truck bomb outside a Jewish center in Buenos Aires, Argentina, killed 85 people and injured over 200 others on July 18, 1994. The Iranian Resistance announced on August 10 that the bombing was prepared in Tehran by the IRGC, the Intelligence Ministry, and the Foreign Ministry, with the regime’s Supreme National Security Council’s approval.

Prosecutors from the Argentinian federal government launched a case against the attackers, including Ahmad Vahidi, in 2006. Vahidi was involved in the planning and execution of the AMIA explosion, according to Argentine prosecutor Alberto Nisman, who was investigating the incident. Before heading to court, Nisman was killed in his own home.

Khamenei hand-picked the government’s parliament nominated Raisi

In August 2009, despite the Interpol red card, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad appointed Ahmad Vahidi as his Minister of Defense. After Vahidi visited Bolivia at the invitation of the Bolivian Defense Minister to attend a defense conference in June 2011, the country was met with protests from Argentina. As a result, in a letter to his Argentine colleague, Bolivia’s Foreign Minister apologized, and Bolivia asked Vahidi to leave the country.

In order to consolidate his rule in the face of Iran’s restive society, Khamenei hand-picked the government’s parliament nominated Raisi, and personally ratified his ministers. This cabinet demonstrates that Iran’s regime is committed to human rights violations at home and the export of terrorism abroad. Raisi and his ministers, including Vahidi, should not be welcomed by world powers, but rather tried for crimes against humanity.

