The savage attack against MEK members in Ashraf 3 continues to draw condemnation

On June 20, around 1,000 police forces raided Ashraf, breaking doors, closets, and equipment while using tear gas and pepper spray to attack the residents. One MEK member was killed during the attack, and more than 100 were injured. Some are in critical condition.

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee condemned the attack on Ashraf 3, which coincided with the decision by French authorities to cancel a July 1 rally organized by the Iranian Resistance.

“We must denounce activities to stop those freedom-loving Iranians in France and Albania from expressing their peaceful democratic views of opposition to the tyranny in Iran,” Jackson Lee wrote in a tweet.

The world needs to condemn this elimination of Iranians freedom. These actions should be stopped immediately—instead the world should be promoting a free Iran. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) June 21, 2023

Three Iranian dissident coalitions condemned the attack on Ashraf 3 in a statement, describing it as a “savage attack” that was “in complicity with the Islamic Republic.”

In their statement, the Congress of Ethnicities of Federal Iran, Council of Democracy Seekers of Iran, and Solidarity for Freedom and Equality in Iran said that the attack is “another tactic by the regime to cause fear in the ranks of the movement inside Iran to overthrow the Islamic Republic.”

While condemning the attack against Iranian refugees, the three coalitions stressed that “under no circumstances can the political activities of an organization be limited abroad.” The coalitions called for the Albanian government to be held accountable for this violation of human rights and the rights of refugees.

The Cooperation Center of Iranian Kurdistan’s Political Parties also condemned the attack on Ashraf 3. In a statement, the Cooperation Center stressed that “this operation is in line with the interests and survival of the Islamic Republic regime at a critical juncture in the struggles of the people and oppressed ethnicities of Iran against this fundamentalist regime.

We see this as an act against freedom-seeking forces outside Iran and a facilitator for the regime’s execution, massacre, and oppression apparatus inside Iran and its ground, drone, and missile attacks against Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan region.”

The Cooperation Center called on the international community and human rights organizations to condemn the illegal attack that is in violation of international conventions.

In various cities worldwide, passionate Iranians who cherish freedom and supporters of the Iranian Resistance joined together to organize demonstrations outside Albanian embassies and consulates. Their purpose was to denounce the assault on Ashraf 3 and express their strong opposition to the policy of appeasement towards the Iranian regime .Rallies were held in Paris, Oslo, Copenhagen, Bern, and Vienna.

