Violent attack on Iranian refugees in Ashraf 3 ignites international condemnation

On June 20th, a brutal assault by Albanian security forces against Ashraf 3, a refuge for Iranian dissidents, sparked widespread international alarm.The assault, widely viewed as an act of subservience to the Iranian regime, has spurred calls for the Albanian authorities to be held accountable.

Roughly a thousand police officers participated in the early morning raid, armed with firearms and anti-riot gear. Eyewitness videos from the scene showed security forces spraying residents with pepper spray, engaging in physical assault, and causing extensive property damage.

Computers were also seized during the raid, which resulted in the death of MEK member Ali Mostashari and left over a hundred injured, some critically.

Prominent Albanian politicians expressed outrage at the violent crackdown. Former Prime Minister and Democratic Party (DP) chairman Sali Berisha condemned the police action as “completely unjustifiable,” stating that it not only shamed Albania but also violated international refugee conventions and national laws.

Former Defense Minister and Republican Party of Albania chairman Fatmir Mediu echoed these sentiments, stating that People’s Mojahedin of Iran’s (PMOI/MEK) members in Albania should be treated as guests, not violators. Mediu called for an apology to Camp Ashraf residents and assurances that the incident won’t reoccur.

The Ashraf 3 incident elicited strong reactions from European and American politicians as well. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz expressed concern about the apparent European appeasement of the Iranian regime, warning that such acts of submission could encourage more global terrorism and pose threats to American security.

U.S. Congressman Randy Weber and Belgian Senator Els Ampe also condemned the Ashraf 3 attack and France’s cancellation of a July 1 rally by Iranian dissidents, stating that these actions demonstrate submission to the Iranian regime.

In response to these incidents, rallies have been staged in front of Albanian diplomatic missions worldwide, condemning the Ashraf 3 attack and the appeasement policy towards Iran.

Beachten Sie, wie gewalttätig diese albanischen Beamten sind – insbesondere gegenüber Frauen. Das sind einfach unschuldige Iranische Flüchtlingen und Oppositionellen #Albania möchte mit diesem Verhalten Mitglied der #EU werden #AshrafAttack@AuswaertigesAmt@ABaerbock@dpa… pic.twitter.com/QpbInD2GBl — Javad Dabiran (@JavadDabiran) June 21, 2023

Demonstrations were held in cities including Washington, D.C., London, Stockholm, Paris, Toronto, Oslo, Copenhagen, The Hague, Bern, Vienna, Essen, and Rome.

