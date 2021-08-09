Iranian Society is on the Edge of Collapse as Crises Continue to Worsen

According to the reports by The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) analysis the social unrest that began in late July has spread throughout Iran, creating new conditions for the government, the people, and subversive groups.

Boycotting the regime’s sham elections

By boycotting the regime’s sham elections in June 2021, the Iranian people dealt a major blow to the regime’s religious regime.

Beyond voting against the regime’s installed President, Ebrahim Raisi, the people rejected and boycotted the entire system built on the foundation of Velayat-e-Faqih in what could be considered as an indirect referendum on the regime. Social upheavals erupted less than a month later, entering a new era.

The protest movements

This time has been defined by the emergence of protest movements. The revolt in Khuzestan was the first of them and soon they quickly spread like wildfire to other regions.

While noting the previous protests and their consequences, the state-run publication Arman wrote on August 2:

“The passing of social groups through political currents [meaning ruling factions] has led to the emergence of the demands of social groups in a decentralized and pluralistic way; Gatherings that do not have a definite beginning and end and their central demand is not clear. However, they are formed under different pretexts.”

The formation of a social movement

The state-run publication Arman acknowledges that “what is happening in society today is the prelude to the formation of a social movement.” in an interview with a government sociologist named Taghi Azad Armaki.

The state sociologist notes the oppressive forces’ fatigue in the face of the insurgents in part of his speech:

“Due to the multiplicity of social groups and their demands, we are faced with a huge hidden social force that can emerge in a decentralized and pluralistic manner. In such a situation, all security, political, and law enforcement forces must be vigilant and present on the scene. However, only part of the police should be on the scene and the rest should be resting,” he remarked.

The regime’s decision to consolidate power

“The continuation of such a situation makes the law enforcement and political forces of the government tired. Different issues should be turned into one or two issues. However, in the current situation, we are facing many problems and crises.

For this reason, all law enforcement and political forces have come to work and as a result, they are getting tired,” he added.

Khamenei leads a ceremony to “enforce” Ebrahim Raisi as communities erupt in protest against the regime. The regime’s decision to consolidate power in favor of the supreme leader’s side is beginning to bear fruit.

The wrath of society and its explosive state

These uprisings have placed doubt on the regime’s existence, with many wishing that it had an economic component that could be investigated by social movements or that the regime’s demands could be delayed through negotiations.

“We are at a strange historical juncture. For this reason, we must try to provoke civil protests and those should lead the rallies, to be able to talk to them and postpone social demands.”

The regime’s hopes and regrets, on the other hand, have run out of time and chance. The wrath of society and its explosive state reflects the end of the regime’s era and the beginning of a new one.

