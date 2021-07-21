Iran: Sixth Consecutive Night – Uprising in Khuzestan Province

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported the uprising in Ahvaz, Susangerd, Hoveyzeh, Mahshahr, Shush, and other cities of Khuzestan in protest to water shortage enters the fifth day.

Uprising in Khuzestan

On Monday night, in addition to large demonstrations in different parts of Ahvaz, Hamidiyeh, Veys, and Kut-Abdollah, thousands of defiant youths took to the streets in the cities of Susangerd, Hoveyzeh, Mahshahr, and Shush to protest against the lack of water. They chanted slogans such as, “We will not accept humiliation.”

State Security Force (SSF)

The influx of State Security Force (SSF), special units, motorcycle units, and the use of tear gas and pepper spray, as well as opening fire on the crowd, failed to prevent the defiant youth from protesting.

The rebellious youths in the surrounding cities

At the same time, the rebellious youths in Andimeshk and Dezful blocked the main road by lighting fires. In solidarity with the people of Khuzestan, today, July 20, the youth blocked the Khorramabad-Borujerd highway.

Dispatch of repressive forces to Khuzestan

In order to counter Khuzestan’s uprising, the clerical regime has dispatched hundreds of its repressive forces from Lorestan, Tehran, and Isfahan to Khuzestan, including a battalion called Imam Ali of Isfahan.

Transfer of IRGC commanders to Ahvaz

Reports from within the regime indicate the transfer of several IRGC commanders from Tehran and other provinces to Ahvaz. They have also sent hundreds of paintball weapons (to spray paint on protesters for subsequent identification and arrest) as well as plastic bullets to Ahvaz.

Maryam Rajavi saluted the arisen people

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the protesting people of Ahvaz and other regions of Khuzestan and praised their resolve.

She called on the people and youth of other areas to rise in support of the Khuzestani protesters.

Disasters of the clerical regime’s rule

Mrs. Rajavi emphasized that poverty, inflation, unemployment, disease, water, and power shortages, are the disasters of the clerical regime’s rule for the people of Iran.

Freedom and justice are possible only with the overthrow of this regime and the establishment of democracy and national sovereignty, she added.

