Iran: Protest against Repeated Power Outages

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) reported that due to power outages, people took to the streets and chanting “death to Khamenei and death to the dictator.”

People in Tehran and in some cities gathered in front of the power department. Power outages across the country, ongoing for a long time, have become more widespread in the past few days.

In many cities across the country, including Tehran and Karaj, power has been cut off for hours without notice, causing many problems, especially during peak hours. With the 5th COVID-19 outbreak, which has covered large parts of Iran, the outages pose great risks to patients, particularly those in the ICU. According to the report by (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 323,800.

The regime’s power department announced a shortage of at least 11,000 megawatts for this season, which, he said, will lead to even more blackouts. He cited the closure of many power plants due to technical failures, a 14% increase in electricity consumption, and unauthorized bitcoins mining (which are mainly owned by the Revolutionary Guards) as reasons for the shortage of electricity, according to State Radio and Television News Agency, on July 5.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), saluted the protesters who shouted “death to Khamenei, death to the dictator” and said that while our people are suffering from severe electricity shortages in the summer heat, the country’s wealth and resources are being plundered by the regime’s leaders and their corrupt families or spent on repression and warmongering and the unpatriotic nuclear and missile projects.

The clerical regime is the cause of poverty, unemployment, and the destruction of infrastructure. The only way to achieve freedom and justice is to overthrow this regime.

In the cities of Shiraz and Gohardasht, the people chanted, “Death to Khamenei and death to the dictator,” protesting power outages.

In the city of Ahvaz, the protesters entered the city’s Power Department. In Pakdasht, protesters blocked the streets and set fire to garbage cans and tires to protest the power outage. Protesters closed the roads in Fashafuyeh and Bahmanmir in Mazandaran last night. People also gathered and protested in front of local power departments, in Amol, Semnan, Babol, Rostam-kola, Khomam (Gilan), Daryakenar Babolsar, Behshahr, Fereydunkenar, Qaemshahr, Kazerun, Bandar Gaz, and Juybar,

