Iran Protests: First Week of January

As 2021 was rung in around the globe, many were filled with hope that this year would be better than the last, but for Iranians, they know that with the mullahs still in power, things will still be as hard as ever.

That’s why, despite the very real threat of both the coronavirus and the Iranian security forces, so many Iranians came out to protest the regime’s economic mismanagement in the first days of January; something covered by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Monday, January 4

MEK supporters from the city of Ahvaz reported that the Health centre nurses in Ahvaz, who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, gathered to protest systematic job discrimination, unequal wages, and a lack of job security, which are all putting enormous pressure on them.

They said: “Our salaries and bonuses are reduced in the last few months. Therefore, due to the pandemic, we had a very difficult situation within the last years.”

Meanwhile, MEK supporters from the city of Yazd reported that the corporate employees of Yazd Health Centre went on strike for the second day in a row outside the office of the regime’s representative in Ashkzar and Yazd, vowing to continue their protest until their demands were met.

They also showed solidarity with nurses with slogans against unfair pay.

Elsewhere, MEK supporters from the city of Qazvin reported that the locals in Azimieh, Qazvin province, protested over having no water or electricity in over 330 hectares of the town, despite paying large cooperatives to build the infrastructure and provide services.

At the same time, MEK supporters from the city of Isfahan reported that the farmers in Isfahan protested the diversion of water from the Zayandeh Roud River, which deprives their lands of water that they have historically been served by. They promised to continue their protest until authorities removed the diversions.

Sunday, January 3

Hundreds of retirees in 22 cities, including Tehran, Ahvaz, Qazvin, Hamedan, Kermanshah, Tabriz, Neyshabur, Yazd, Bojnourd, Shiraz, Rasht, Khorramabad, Arak, Isfahan, Sanandaj, Shush, Karaj, and Shushtar, staged a protest over various issues, including benefits discrepancy and their pensions not rising in line with inflation.

Meanwhile, MEK supporters from the city of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, reported that the contract workers of the Gachsasran oil company, in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, protested outside the company’s headquarters to demand unpaid wages. Their protest included spreading tablecloths on the ground to represent their empty dining tables.

In related Sunday protests, sewage workers in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad gathered outside the sewage and water department to demand their wages be paid, while contract employees of Yazd’s Bafq health center protested outside the governorate to demand payment of their wages and bonuses, while also protesting discrimination they suffer compared with permanent workers.

Meanwhile, MEK supporters from the city of Shiraz reported that the contract workers of Shiraz health center in Fars protested outside the governorate over dire working conditions and unpaid wages, with a banned that stressed how health workers rushed in to save people during the pandemic, so why were they not being helped now?

Saturday, January 2

MEK supporters from the city of Yazd reported that the Contract teachers in Yazd protested outside the governorate over unpaid wages and insecure job status, while contract nurses in Yasuj protested their sudden unemployment, despite their help during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, MEK supporters from the city of Ahvaz reported that the National Steel Group workers gathered in Ahvaz to protest the appointment of new directors and firefighters in Isfahan rallied outside the council offices to demand payment of wages and benefits.

Friday, January 1

MEK supporters from the city of Isfahan reported that the gardeners in Isfahan protested outside their MP’s office over a regime order to demolish their garden houses.

This shows just how much Iranians despise the regime and want to overthrow it.

