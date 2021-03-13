Iran: Protests in Different Cities

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), have been reporting on the protests that are taking place across the country.

Protesters expressed their anger over the mullah’s regime’s failure to meet their demands.

Protest in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province

MEK supporters from Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad province reported that the workers and staff of the Water and Sewage Organization once again held a protest in front of the Provincial Governorate. They demanded officials pay their overdue salaries.

Protest in Khuzestan province

MEK supporters from the Khuzestan province reported that the residents of the villages of Rasfand and Notorkey in Izah town staged a gathering in front of the local Governorate. They protested the mullahs regime’s failure to provide essential public services.

MEK supporters from the Khuzestan province also reported that the workers and staff of Ahvaz’s Water and Sewage Organization held a gathering in front of the organizations’ bureau and the Provincial Governorate.

They demanded officials’ to pay their salaries and experience bonus for three months. Notably, residents of Ahvaz suffer from a lack of water and sewage services. In this context, many children have drowned in open sewage canals. However, officials did nothing to resolve the city’s dilemmas and either steel or use the city’s budget for other reasons.

Students protest in Tehran in Solidarity with Saravan Protest

MEK supporters from the Tehran province reported that the college students of Allameh Tabatabaei University, staged a gathering, protesting Iranian Baluch fuel porters’ killings.

College students wrote in their statement: “While the internet access was a blackout and leading roads to Saravan and Baluchi areas were restricted, we heard the killing of fuel porters in Saravan, who were making ends through transferring fuel due to long-standing suppression, discrimination, and injustice, as well as the murder of 23 protesters,”.

Like many border cities in Iran, residents of Saravan were deprived of fundamental rights. To fill their food baskets.

The footage and images obtained from Saravan show the people’s dire livelihood conditions. Furthermore, MEK supporter’s reports about the killing of protesters indicate that the government still employs its previous method for suppression.

Protest in Tehran province

MEK supporters from the Tehran province reported that the lost shareholders of Dey Bank affiliated with the Bonyad-e Shahid held a gathering at the bank’s main branch.

They protested officials for a sharp decrease in the bank’s stock value. Protesters also blamed bank managers for imprudence and corruption. they said: “The Islamic Republic does not show mercy even to families those sacrificed their loved ones to survive the regime,”.

Protests by contract forces

MEK supporters from the Tehran province reported that the contract and service forces affiliated with the Power Distribution of Iran’s Electric held a rally in front of the Parliament.

They protested officials’ failure to meet their rights and change their job conditions. They demanded relevant companies and institutions recruit them officially, which ensure minimum rights.

They said most government-backed companies have rejected this urge, showing their intention to violates workers’ inherent rights. In Iran, contract workers have even been deprived of basic rights mentioned in labor law and have a far horrible situation.

Proteste in Hormozgan province

MEK supporters from Hormozgan province reported that the green space workers in Bandar Abbas, the province’s capital, held a rally in front of the Organization of View, Appearance, and Urban Green Space.

They said the organization has decreased their salaries during recent weeks, putting them in far stricter living conditions. In response, workers rallied and vented their anger over the managing board’s unjust decision.

Proteste in Sistan and Baluchestan province

MEK supporters from Sistan and Baluchestan province reported that for the second consecutive day, workers of Keysoun company continued their strike, protesting officials’ failure to pay their salaries for three months.

They were demanding weather conditions, these workers are manufacturing oil tanks in the Kouhmobarak Bangal area. Their employers reject pay workers’ inherent rights.

