Iran: Repressive Measures and Arrest of Youth in Aleshtar (Lorestan Province)

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the special forces brutally attack the people of Aleshtar who protest against cutting down their walnut trees.

On Wednesday, the State Security Force tried to cut down the walnut trees in the village of Kahman Aleshtar, which are the main source of income for the people of the region. The villagers tried to prevent the State Security Force (SSF) from doing that.

Opened fire on protesters

The repressive fired tear gas at protesters and opened fire on them. In this attack, some of the protesters were injured. Many of the injured were women, some suffered serious injuries and were transferred to the hospital.

Following the raid on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, by special units of the State Security Force (SSF) on the villagers of Kahman Aleshtar and the wounding of many men and women in the village, the repressive forces arrested many residents.

Reinforcements

At the same time, the repressive forces blocked the Kahman road and sent reinforcements to the surrounding area. The repressive forces also tried to prevent the spread of the news of these crimes by disrupting communication facilities.

MEK supporters from the area reported, that during the regime’s Judiciary Chief, Ebrahim Raisi in his recent trip to Lorestan, issued an order to intensify repressive measures against the people who were defending themselves and their trees and structures.

Emergency meeting

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning, in fear of the spread of protests, an emergency meeting was held by the regime leaders in the region, in the presence of Aleshtar’ s Friday prayer leader, IRGC commander, a regime parliament’s deputy, the city’s local justice department official, and its prosecutor.

The state-run news agency, IRNA, reported that the Friday prayer leader of Aleshtar, Sajad Mousavi, brazenly said: today, “The measures are taken in the Kahman region were approved by the Provincial Security Council and to protect the national resources! … Today’s treatment of the beloved security forces is not acceptable. The prosecutor and the judiciary have enforced the law. We have brought you together to pay tribute to the State Security Force (SSF).”

Also, the IRGC commander of Aleshtar, told the state-run news agency IRNA, “Some biased individuals perpetrate today’s actions to harm the state; I strongly condemn them.”

Maryam Rajavi message

In a message, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) condemned the SSF’s heinous crime and called on the people and youth of Aleshtar and the surrounding areas to help the wounded, especially the deprived women.

