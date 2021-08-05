Iran: State-Run Media Warns of Imminent Uprising as Major Protests Continue

According to the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), report the mullahs regime state media have warned of another uprising as demonstrations continue across Iran, with demonstrators singing chants such as “death to the dictator.”

The staggering Coronavirus death

Iran’s state media has recently addressed several components of the country’s difficulties, including the Covid-19 outbreak, poverty, inflation, and, most recently, the plan to regulate the internet.

The corruption is institutionalized

“Under sanctions, suffering from drought, threatened by the climate change, possible earthquakes, and facing the inflation, how we could address people’s demands,” The state-run Etemad daily on July 30.

“Do you expect people to stand aside and watch when the corruption is institutionalized, and 500 million tomans of bonuses are passed easily, without the relevant official be ashamed, and no one is fired?” Etemad daily added.

“Opportunities are dashing, and threats are rapidly approaching us,” Etemad daily continued.

Public protests and warnings

Despite public protests and warnings from regime insiders, the mullahs’ parliament authorized a resolution on the internet restriction. The government mistakenly believes that by taking restrictive measures, it will be able to maintain control over the explosive society.

State media, on the other hand, admitted that adopting the internet censorship plan or any other oppressive policy would have the exact opposite effect.

“Undoubtedly, the parliament’s insistence on passing and implementing this plan would impose problems on Iran’s society,” on Saturday, the state-run Jahan-e Sanat daily published an article.

Civil rights violations

According to Jahan-e Sanat, the regime’s “adoption of such a plan, in contrast to the freedom of information and civil rights violations,” while it may “increase the regime’s security” in cyberspace, “leads to insecurity in private spaces.”

“Experts believe that the [adoption of the internet censorship plan] will increase the level of dissatisfaction that now exists in the society.

MPs are trying to restrict the Internet as people suffer from the lack of vaccination, continued sanctions, unemployment, inflation, homelessness, and high amounts of rent,” Setar-e Sobh daily wrote on Saturday.

Restrict the Internet

“The closure of users’ online businesses could result in an army of unemployed people, leading to an increase in strikes and protests,” says Jahan-e Sanat.

“In addition to problems such as the terrible and deadly coronavirus nightmare, periodic crises, business closures, growing protests, rampant inflation, unemployment, and eventual societal instability and anomie, Iranian society cannot tolerate a crisis like the filtering,” Jahan-e Sanat cautioned regime authorities on Saturday.

Protests in Khuzestan

The regime has been concerned by recent protests in Khuzestan, which began as a result of water shortages. Rather than responding to the people’s demands, the regime’s security forces opened fire on protesters, killing at least 12 people. Not only have the protests subsided, but they have also spread to other countries.

“The question is why you did not think about the growing problems of the people of Sistan and Baluchestan, Khuzestan, retirees, workers, and others, and why you were absent from the Khuzestan protests,” Setar-e Sobh wrote.

The regime is in an impasse

The regime seems itself more and more in an impasse. In the instance that the internet censorship plan is not approved, the free flow of information exposes the regime’s brutality, people are able to interact with one another, and protests spread across the country. It’s possible they’re linked to the organized Resistance movement.

There will be additional protests if the regime follows through with this plan. The regime officials are “sowing the wind and reaping the whirlwind,” as the state-run Setar-e Sobh warned.

