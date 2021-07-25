Iran: Tabriz and Zanjan’s and Others Cities Protest in Support of the Khuzestan Uprising

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the uprising in Khuzestan for the 10th consecutive night continued to demonstrate against shortages of water.

The Khuzestan uprising spreading

On the 10th day of the Khuzestan uprising, the people and youth of Tabriz, Zanjan’s, and other parts of the country took to the streets, chanting slogans against the clerical regime’s oppression and expressing solidarity with the Khuzestan uprising.

The uprising in Ahvaz

In Ahvaz, the rebellious youth block the Ahvaz Expressway that rings the city. In Shooshtar’s Shoaibiyeh district, the youth closed the highway by setting fire on the road to block the entry of reinforcements.

The uprising in Susangerd

In Susangerd, the clerical regime closed the city’s main streets with concrete walls and completely cut off electricity and the internet to prevent demonstrations and rallies.

However, the youths clashed with the Revolutionary Guards and the SSF until late at night. The sound of the repressive forces’ gunshots could be heard throughout the city.

The uprising in Izeh

In Izeh, regime forces imposed an undeclared martial law and curfew to prevent the people from gathering.

Fearing the eruption of an uprising, the clerical regime filled the streets with repressive forces and, using loudspeakers, called on the shopkeepers to close their shops before dark and warned people not to stop moving.

The funeral of one of the martyrs of the uprising, Hadi Bahmani, turned into a demonstration against the regime yesterday. The people chanted, “Death to Khamenei.”

The uprising in Qazvin, Yazd, Saveh, Illam

In Qazvin, the brave youth showed their solidarity by lighting fires on the Qazvin-Tehran highway.

In Yazd, young Khuzestanis who live in the Meybod district took to the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans.

In Saveh, the brave youth closed the Saveh road by placing large concrete barriers. In Ilam, people gathered at the Mehr housing intersection.

The uprising in Aligudarz

In Aligudarz, the clashes between the SSF and the people continued until around 4:00 AM. In response to the SSf and IRGC forces’ indiscriminate shooting, the defiant youths occupied the Hemmatabad Police station (no. 12) for a few hours.

Several demonstrators were killed or injured when the SSF and Revolutionary Guards opened fire. The Revolutionary Guards also arrested more than 100 protesters.

The uprising in Robat Karim

In Robat Karim (Tehran), a large crowd gathered to express support for the Khuzestan uprising.

The uprising in Tabriz, Zanjan, Bojnurd

The people and youth of Tabriz took to the streets, chanting slogans against the clerical regime’s oppression and expressing solidarity with the Khuzestan uprising.

Meanwhile, in Zanjan and Bojnurd, people and the youth took to the streets in solidarity with the Khuzestan uprising.

They chanted, “Iranians die but will not accept humiliation.”

