Iran: U.S Monitors Internet Blackouts in Light of Protest

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the State Department said on Wednesday that it was investigating claims of internet blackouts and slowdowns in Iran, which are being sparked by the country’s continuous anti-government demonstrations over a water crisis.

The US supports the Iranian people

In a statement released by his office, State Department spokesman Ned Price stated that the US supports the Iranian people’s “right” to “voice their frustrations and hold their government accountable.”

“The Iranian people are now focusing attention not only on their unmet needs but also on their unfulfilled aspirations for respect for human rights — rights that all people everywhere are entitled to,” Price explained.

The protests expanded across the country

The protests began about two weeks ago in Khuzestan province and have since expanded across the country, including Tehran, Karaj, and Tabriz, due to a water shortage caused by “drought and governmental mismanagement and neglect,” according to Price.

The State Department has received “disturbing reports” that security personnel fired on protestors, resulting in many fatalities, Price said.

The US condemned the use of violence against protestors

He went on to say, “We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protestors.” “We support Iranians’ rights to peacefully assemble and express themselves without fear of security forces’ violence and detention.”

“We are also monitoring reports of regional internet slowdowns,” he said, adding that the US urges “the Iranian government to allow its citizens to freely express themselves and access information, including via the Internet.”

At least eight people were murdered

At least eight people were murdered during the violent protests, according to Amnesty International, with Iranian state media claiming that the deaths were caused by “suspicious bullets shot by some unknown people who penetrated among peaceful protesters.”

Human rights organizations, on the other hand, have expressed concern that the true number of deaths is far higher, particularly in light of reports that anti-riot police and security personnel shot at several demonstrators.

Statement UN human rights director Michelle Bachelet

In a statement released Friday, UN human rights director Michelle Bachelet stated that rather than using force against demonstrators, Iranian authorities should take steps to address the water scarcity.

“The impact of the devastating water crisis on the lives, health, and prosperity of the people of Khuzestan should be the focus of the Government’s attention, not protests carried out by people driven to desperation by years of neglect,” Bachelet said, adding that she was “extremely concerned” about the deaths and injuries that occurred over the past week, as well as the widespread arrests and dissent.

Iran, on the other hand, reacted angrily to Bachelet’s statement, accusing the UN of interfering in its internal affairs.

