Iranian Regime’s Deadlock Becomes Evident, as Protest in Khuzestan Spread to Tehran

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that protests erupted in Tehran, days after protests in Khuzestan began. As the protests continue to expand across Iran, state media acknowledge the country’s unrest and warn of the “danger” of the escalating trend.

People’s trust in the system is undermined

“When executive mechanisms become invalid and people’s trust in the system is undermined, what is the solution that obliges the system to pursue and fulfill the people’s demands?

The damage by Hassan Rouhani’s government to the regime and the public trust in democracy is so great that in the years to come, we will have to see the consequences of this mistrust,” on July 24, the state-run Vatan-e Emrooz blamed Hassan Rouhani’s government.

People’s problems now are not just water shortage

Vatan-e Emrooz acknowledged that “People’s problems now are not just water shortages. Economic problems are at the top of the people’s problems and certainly have a central impact on the formation of recent protests in some cities of Khuzestan.”

According to state-run Iran daily on July 24, Rouhani’s spokesperson, Ali Rabie, stated that Khuzestan is not exclusively affected by water shortages:

“The fact is that Khuzestan has a collection of historical and chronic issues and challenges. From the 1990s onwards, there have been popular protests in this province.

The shortage of water

The situation of drinking water, the situation of dust and haze, the shortage of water needed for agriculture, the feeling of discrimination and injustice along with the expansion of industries, especially oil and steel, are among the issues that have previously caused public protests,” Rabie confirmed.

Skyrocketing pricing

The following day, on July 25, Jahan-e Sanat underlines that people’s demands have deeper roots. “While the main dynamics of these protests have been attributed to water scarcity and related environmental crises, a closer examination reveals that these protests and unrests have deeper roots.

This includes rising livelihood issues, skyrocketing pricing, and rising poverty, all of which have been exacerbated by water shortages and environmental challenges. Protests have long been sparked by concerns with livelihood, such as increasing prices,” Jahan-e Sanat wrote.

Oppressive methods

Other state media advised regime officials against oppressive methods. “The people of Khuzestan are staging a civil uprising in response to the basic human need for water.

Over the years, these noble people have been oppressed due to a shortage of water supplies for the people and a lack of professional management in the administrations. In these conditions, officials who should be supporting the nation and citizens’ rights should refrain from using violence to suppress people protesting for their social and economic well-being,” the state-run Setar-e Sobh daily wrote on July 24.

The mullahs’ regime will not tolerate

While these reactions highlight the regime’s concern of protests, they also highlight the regime’s impasse in dealing with the escalating demonstrations. People cannot be oppressed by the state since this would raise societal unrest and deepen protests.

Protests cannot be tolerated by the mullahs’ regime. Because they think if they tolerate, the protest will spread across Iran and turn into a massive revolt.

As a result, the regime finds itself in a more difficult position.

