Iran’s society is on the verge of exploding as Multiple Crises Continue to Worsen

The People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), reported that the social uprisings that began in late July have had a snowball effect throughout Iranian society, creating new conditions for the government, the people, and subversive groups.

Boycotting the regime’s sham elections

The Iranian people delivered a tremendous blow to the regime’s religious tyranny by boycotting the regime’s sham elections in June 2021.

Beyond voting against the regime’s ousted President, Ebrahim Raisi, the people rejected and boycotted the entire system built on the foundation of Velayat-e-Faqih in what could be considered as an indirect referendum on the regime. Social upheavals erupted less than a month later, entering a new era.

The development of protest movements

The development of protest movements has marked this period. The first shock was caused by the revolt in Khuzestan. The eruption of this fiery magma caused other aftershocks in different parts of Iran that are still going on.

While noting the previous protests and their consequences, the state-run publication Arman wrote on August 2:

“The passing of social groups through political currents [meaning ruling factions] has led to the emergence of the demands of social groups in a decentralized and pluralistic way; Gatherings that do not have a definite beginning and end and their central demand is not clear. However, they are formed under different pretexts.”

The formation of a social movement

In an interview with a government sociologist named Taghi Azad Armaki, the daily acknowledges that “what is happening in society today is the prelude to the formation of a social movement.”

In part of his address, the state sociologist mentions the repressive forces’ fatigue in the face of the insurgents:

“Due to the multiplicity of social groups and their demands, we are faced with a huge hidden social force that can emerge in a decentralized and pluralistic manner. In such a situation, all security, political, and law enforcement forces must be vigilant and present on the scene. However, only part of the policy should be on the scene and the rest should be resting,” he remarked.

The law enforcement and political forces

The continuation of such a situation makes the law enforcement and political forces of the government tired. Different issues should be turned into one or two issues. However, in the current situation, we are facing many problems and crises. For this reason, all law enforcement and political forces have come to work and as a result, they are getting tired,” he added.

As communities explode in protest against the regime, Khamenei holds a ceremony to “enforce” Ebrahim Raisi. The regime’s decision to consolidate power in favor of the supreme leader’s side is beginning to bear fruit.

Doubt on the regime’s existence

These uprisings have cast doubt on the regime’s existence, with many wishing that it had an economic component that could be studied by civic movements, or that its demands might be postponed through negotiations.

“We are at a strange historical juncture. For this reason, we must try to provoke civil protests and those should lead the rallies, to be able to talk to them and postpone social demands.”

However, the regime’s wishes and regrets have run out of time and chance. The society’s wrath and explosive state signal the end of the regime’s era and the start of a new one.

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube