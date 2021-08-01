Marches Spread Across Iran in Solidarity with Khuzestan’s Protests

A day after demonstrators in Tehran staged a major protest in solidarity with Khuzestan, intense protests against water shortages and deteriorating economic conditions have continued to grow, according to the analysis of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

Protesters in Karaj

Protesters at Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, yelled “Death to the dictator,” the same phrase heard earlier in the day in the capital, as well as “Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid, we are all together” and “From Karaj to Khuzestan, unity, unity.” late on July 26.

The coronavirus pandemic

The spread of protests comes as Iran battles a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the economy continues to suffer under the mullahs’ corruption and the effects of the drought that have been exacerbated by poor water-management policies that have impacted agriculture and left reservoirs across the country dry.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the coronavirus death toll in 547 cities surpasses 342,100.

The new wave of protests began across Khuzestan

The protests began on July 15 in dozens of towns and cities across Khuzestan, an oil-rich province with a large ethnic Arab population, in the midst of Iran’s worst drought in at least 50 years, which has resulted in weeks of power outages across the country.

The protests were confirmed by Tehran’s Deputy Governor Hamidreza Goodarzi, who stated that it was held due to a “lack of electricity.”

Demonstrators in Khuzestan and other Iranian cities

Activists in Tehran expressed sympathy for demonstrators in Khuzestan and other Iranian cities who have launched defiant marches about water shortages, according to RFE/RL.

“Cannons, tanks, fireworks, mullahs must go.” Demonstrators chanted in one video from Tehran, expressing their displeasure with the hard-line Islamic clerics who rule Iran’s political life.

The mullahs proxis in the Middeliste

Young demonstrators screamed “Shame on Khamenei, your country” and “Neither Gaza nor Lebanon, I sacrifice my life for Iran.” in other footage.

Those who oppose the Iranian government’s policy of sending financial aid and weaponry to Palestinian terrorist groups and Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon have yelled this last slogan for decades.

Amnesty International

Amnesty International said in a brief video broadcast on Twitter on July 27 that “The systematic impunity that continues to take lives in Iran must end,” and called on the UN Human Rights Council to establish a mechanism to investigate the crimes.

The dictatorship is accused of deploying live ammunition, birdshot, and tear gas against protestors, according to the London-based rights group. Eight demonstrators and bystanders, including a boy, were killed in Khuzestan, and a few months earlier in Sistan and Balochistan as per the reports.

Human Rights Watch (HRW)

Human Rights Watch (HRW) previously stated that the deaths were the consequence of Iranian authorities’ apparent use of “excessive force.”

HRW has asked Iranian authorities to conduct a “transparent” investigation into the alleged murders and prosecute those responsible for the violence.

According to Human Rights Watch, “Iranian authorities have a very troubling record of responding with bullets to protesters frustrated with mounting economic difficulties and deteriorating living conditions.”

