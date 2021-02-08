MEK Iran: Protests Continue as Stock Market Downturn Deepens

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that another steep decline in Tehran’s stock market, with the TEDPIX index dropping by another 22,000 points to stand at 1.15 million, almost half of its 2-million-point peak in August.

Corruption and manipulation of the government

The stock market has caused public outrage across Iran, with many people protesting the government’s manipulation of the market.

Small investors continued their protest rally in front of the General Inspector’s office despite the presence of security forces. The demonstrators protested government corruption and the intervention of regime-linked gangs that has caused the stock market crash and destroyed their investments and hopes.

The protesters were chanting

“Death to Rouhani,” “Death to this deceptive government,”.

The protesters have been rallying for consecutive days, calling for the government to return their investments.

The stock market is not the only sector that has been angry with government corruption and dissatisfied customers.

Government-linked carmaker

MEK supporters from the province of Azarbaijan reported that the customers of the government-linked carmaker Azarbaijan Sanat Khodro (Azvico) gathered in front of a court that was addressing corruption cases and held a protest rally.

Azvico has allegedly stolen millions of dollars from customers who had pre-purchased the company’s MG360 vehicle.

Petrochemical Company workers of the Baft

MEK supporters from the city of Kerman reported that the workers of the Baft Petrochemical Company held demonstrations for several consecutive days, protesting discriminating policies and the company’s refusal to implement the worker classification plan.

Glass Industrial group in Saveh

The workers say that the company’s management has forced them to sign agreements that violate their basic rights and forces them to remain silent in face of these violations.

MEK supporters from the city of Saveh reported that the group of workers of the Kaveh Glass Industrial Group, based in Saveh county, Markazi province, held a demonstration, protesting their unjustified and unexplained dismissal from work.

These workers who have more than 20 years of experience, were fired instead of being provided with retirement packages. Many of them also have several months’ worth of unpaid wages.

