Protest in Khuzestan Highlights the Severity of Iran’s Water Crisis, Acknowledges State-Run Media

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the eighth day in a row protest against water shortages in Khuzestan took place on Thursday. The mullahs’ security is now threatened because of the regime’s plundering and corruption.

The regime’s role in the water issue

Parallel to the protests, Iran’s state media acknowledged the regime’s role in the water issue and warned people about the protests’ consequences. Rather than responding to popular demands, the regime has opened fire on civilians, killing at least four people and injured dozens more.

Lack of agricultural and drinking water

“In recent days, the problem of water scarcity in Khuzestan’s rivers, particularly in Karkheh, has resulted in issues such as a lack of agricultural and drinking water in rural areas.

“One person was killed during a protest rally in support of protests against the water shortage, according to the acting governor of Shadegan,” the state-run Hamdeli daily reported.

Widespread water crisis

“In Khuzestan, where the temperature is above 50 degrees, there is a widespread water crisis. Residents of 11 cities in the province do not have access to safe drinking water, and 700 villages have water supply and irrigation issues, according to the state-run Resalat daily.

The state-run Setar-e Sobh daily admitted that the current water crisis was caused by “refusing to listen to experts and ecologists in the last four decades and building unsustainable dams.”

Constructing a highway in the middle of Lake Urmia

“Constructing a highway in the middle of Lake Urmia, the construction of which first began with shovels and pickaxes, after which the decline of the lake began, has caused the lake to not return to its previous state.

Refusing to listen to experts and ecologists

Also, the dams built above the Karkheh and Dez dams and the manipulations that were done in nature have caused the Zayandeh-Rud river to dry, partially causing protests by farmers nearby,” Setar-e Sobh adds.

IRGC moves water to neighbor nations

The Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is responsible for the construction of these problematic dams. The IRGC moves water from Khuzestan to neighboring nations in order to maximize profits.

Moreover, since the IRGC controls Iran’s industry and economy, it transports water from Khuzestan to central Iran, allowing firms under its control, such as Foulad Mobarakeh Steel Company, to operate.

Water transfer for industries belong to IRGC

“The main reason for the popular protests in central Iran is water transfer for industries. Khuzestan is suffering from a serious water deficit due to drought,” the state-run Arman daily reported on Sunday.

Khuzestan is one of Iran’s wealthiest provinces, with an abundance of natural resources including oil and gas. Despite this, the residents of this province face water scarcity.

“Many of Khuzestan’s five million residents are thirsty, and they require the serious determination of the heads of all three branches to address the province’s water shortage problems,” Arman daily continues.

The water crisis in Iran

The state-run media and regime officials have warned of the dangers of the protests in Khuzestan.

“When today hundreds of people in the streets protest drought, and water transfer plan and one person is killed, it reminds us of all of the words of the then-chairman of the National Security Commission in 2018, who said: ‘Water crisis in Iran It has become a security issue,” the state-run Arman cautioned.

