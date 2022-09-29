International support for Iranians following the mullahs’ internet blackout over Mahsa Amini protests

Despite the regime’s heavy crackdown and internet blackout, Iran’s nationwide uprising continues. Many observers believe the country is on the verge of a revolution. Officials of the regime work to isolate the Iranian people from the outside world and quickly carry out their murderous rampage in an effort to avert this outcome.

The regime’s Minister of Interior, Ahmad Vahidi, officially announced on September 23 that the internet shutdown in Iran will continue as long as anti-government protests continue.

The regime successfully imposed an internet blackout in November 2019, preventing its crimes from leaking outside and impeding people’s efforts to coordinate protests online. As a result, at least 1500 protesters were killed by state forces.

“Iran is now subject to the most severe internet restrictions since the November 2019 massacre. Mobile networks largely shut down (MCI, Rightel, Irancell – partial). Regional disruptions were observed during protests. Instagram and WhatsApp are restricted,” according to Netblocks on September 21.

Unlike in November 2019, the growing international support for the Iranian people’s uprising resulted in a worldwide effort to circumvent the regime’s censorship. As more Iranians and activists called for satellite internet, tech entrepreneur Elon Musk announced that his company, Starlink, would seek an exemption from US sanctions in order to provide service to the Iranian people.

A few days later, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that his administration “took action today to advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people, issuing a General License to provide them with greater access to digital communications in order to counter the Iranian government’s censorship.”

Elon Musk quickly responded to Blinken’s tweet by tweeting that he is “activating Starlink in Iran.”

On September 22, WhatsApp, a popular social media site among Iranians, made a similar announcement, saying that it was working to facilitate communication between Iranian protesters.

“We exist to connect the world privately. We stand with the rights of people to access private messaging. We are not blocking Iranian numbers. We are working to keep our Iranian friends connected and will do anything within our technical capacity to keep our service up and running,” the company said on Twitter.

While these actions face technical challenges, they demonstrate global solidarity with the Iranian people and send a powerful message to Iran’s ruling theocracy that it can no longer oppress protesters in the shadows.

⚠️ Confirmed: Real-time network data show an ongoing anomaly on internet backbone provider TCI in #Iran; the incident is likely to limit the free flow of information amid protests over the death of #MahsaAmini 📰 Background: https://t.co/8cCHIJA2Oi pic.twitter.com/0JqiyBmeCB — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, Politico reported on September 23 that “while the action is intended to support the free flow of information to the Iranian people, it does not erase the tools Iran’s government has to impede its people’s ability to communicate with the outside world.”

However, establishing a satellite internet network in Iran that can cover all provinces and allow protesters to connect using mobile phones will require a collaborative effort from Iran’s neighboring countries, as satellite internet providers such as Starlink require a ground base. These bases would provide internet to a 500-kilometer radius around them.

Nonetheless, as the last ten days’ uprising has demonstrated the Iranian nation’s determination to end 43 years of tyranny and eliminate the most active state sponsor of terrorism, it is time for the international community to step up efforts and side with the Iranian protesters by preventing the regime from blocking information flow.

Over 240 persons have been slain & 12,000 arrested and detained during #IranProtests

The uprising has spread to 156 cities & cannot be contained by brutal clampdown and shutdown of the Internet. The courageous people of #Iran and esp. women will sweep away Khamenei’s dark rule. pic.twitter.com/LTxec9KaLO — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) September 27, 2022

