Iran: Petrochemical Workers Join Nationwide Uprising

On Monday, October 10, the 25th day of the Iranian uprising, more than a thousand Bushehr petrochemical workers stopped working in Asaluyeh and joined the protest while yelling “death to Khamenei.” They were joined by some of the employees of the petrochemical plants in Hengam and Kangan.

The workers lit fires and piled rocks to block the suppressive forces’ path. “We will fight, we will die, we will take back Iran,” “don’t call it a protest, it’s now a revolution,” and “this year is a year of sacrifice, Seyyed Ali (Khamenei) will be overthrown” were among the slogans that the workers chanted. The outraged workers completely blocked the Petrochemical Junction and set fire to a security trailer.

With the slogans “free the imprisoned students,” “my martyred sister, we will continue your path,” and “we are no longer afraid of guns and tanks,” students from Tehran’s Polytechnic and Sohanak Azad Universities staged a protest. Rasht Technical College students also demonstrated and chanted anti-regime slogans.

People in Sanandaj who have actively participated in the three-week nationwide uprising were brutally attacked last night by the suppressive forces. Up until this morning, various locations could be heard hearing continuous shooting with different types of guns. In some areas, the suppressive forces conducted house-to-house searches for protesters before violently arresting them and hurling tear gas into the homes, which many people had respiratory issues from.

People staged nightly demonstrations in Kermanshah, Marivan, Salas-e Babajani, Qorveh, Zanjan, Bukan, Dehgolan, and Izeh. The suppressive forces used tear gas in Saqqez. The security forces detained numerous protesters in Salas-e Babajani and Saqqez.

The state-run daily Entekhab, October 13, in a meeting with the judges, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje’i, the regime’s Judiciary Chief, called for harsh sentences for those arrested during the uprising and said, “Unnecessary compassion and weak sentences for the main elements [behind the uprising] are an injustice to the people and the future.”

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), praised the oppressed workers of the Asaluyeh Petrochemical industry who stopped working today and joined the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising. She claimed that the Iranian people as a whole united in their opposition to the dictatorship and oppression and cried out for “Freedom.” This is a revolution until victory.