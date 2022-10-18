Iran: Security agents attacked Shahed High School, injuring ten girls and killing one

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Day 33 of the Iran protests, Iranian women and youths held nightly demonstrations across Iran, chanting “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator.”

Protests across Iran

Tehran, Karaj, Ilam, Fuladshahr, Najafabad, Shahinshahr (Isfahan), Arak, Qom, Yazd, Shahr-e Qods, Mir Javeh, Ahvaz, Mashhad, Abhar, Shiraz, Kermanshah, Marivan, Saqqez, Bukan, Mahabad, and Baneh reported on the situation (Kurdistan).

Protests in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, resumed two weeks after the “Bloody Friday of Zahedan.” Security forces opened fire on peaceful protesters on September 30, killing more than 100 people, including more than a dozen children.

Protesters marched through Zahedan’s streets, chanting slogans against the regime and the Bassij, the paramilitary force tasked with putting down protests.

As of 10:00 am Tehran time on October 17, protests in #Iran have expanded to 193 cities. Over 400 people killed and more than 20,000 arrested by the regime's forces. The PMOI/MEK has published the names of 224 killed protesters.#IranRevoIution2022#اوین#آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/81L8gH2TS7 — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 17, 2022

Nineteen high school girls were arrested, and ten were injured

Plainclothes agents attacked Shahed High School in Ardabil on Thursday, October 13, arresting 19 students and injuring ten more, according to the Coordination Council of Teachers. The injured were taken to Fatemi Hospital, but one of the girls died as a result of internal bleeding.

Intelligence agents have put pressure on the student’s parents and the medical staff at Fatemi Hospital to keep information about the incident quiet. Otherwise, the agents warned, they would never see their children again.

High school girls actively protesting

On Thursday, October 13, another report from Shahed High School for Girls stated that the school’s directors attempted to force their students to attend a rally in support of the government. Students, on the other hand, reacted by chanting “death to the dictator.” High school girls actively participated in the Iranian uprising, which lasted nearly a month.

The principal, Ozra Fatehi, immediately summoned security forces, and her deputy, Ms. Afzalifar, filmed the protesting students. The security forces and plainclothes agents eventually went to the school and beat up the students and parents who had gathered outside.

The clerical regime has not disclosed the number of student detainees, but some officials have admitted that 60% of the detainees are between the ages of 15 and 22.

October 16 – Tehran, #Iran

Ekbatan district

Locals are in the streets citing the names of recently killed protesters on this 31st night of the anti-regime rallies.#IranRevolution2022#مهسا_امینی #آزادی_آزادی_آزادی pic.twitter.com/BHay0h1Xap — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 16, 2022

Moral police and plainclothes agents assault young women and girls violently

In another development, a video circulated on social media of Tabriz morality police violently arresting a woman and hauling her into a van.

Another video shows a gang of morality cops and plainclothes agents sexually assaulting at least two young women in the middle of the night.

A third video shows dozens of motor patrols encircling a young woman to protect their commanders while assaulting her and preventing members of the public from noticing and intervening.

In #Iran, the enemy of the Iranian people is the regime itself, who shoots-to-kill protesters, beat women and young girls, and hold parents hostage by threatening them not to report the beatings, or they would never see their children again.

#IranRevolution2022 pic.twitter.com/18xv5VPAIr — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) October 17, 2022

The resistance of Iranian women

President-elect Maryam Rajavi of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) urged Iran’s brave men and women to defend their sisters whenever they see Khamenei’s agents and mercenaries attacking them. “Use any and all means possible to protect our fellow women at any time and in any place,” she said.

Maryam Rajavi reiterated, “Over the past 40 years, the regime has tested such atrocities in prisons against women from the opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) and other dissident groups. A well-known practice of the mullahs, IRGC, and MOIS to break the resistance of Iranian women and force them to give up, but to no avail.