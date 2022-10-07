Iran’s uprising enters its 22nd day, despite the regime’s heavy crackdown and security measures

Despite heavy security, repression, and internet restrictions, Iran’s anti-regime protests entered their 22nd day on Friday. Protests have spread across the country to 170 cities and all 31 provinces. According to reports compiled by the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), the regime has killed 400 civilians and arrested 20,000 others so far.

Following the death of Mahsa Amini, these protests began. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, was arrested by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of the Haqqani Highway and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.

She was brutally beaten by morality police and died of her injuries on September 16 in a Tehran hospital. The incident sparked widespread protests across Iran, reigniting the people’s desire to depose the regime.

On Wednesday, nightly protests were reported in several cities; however, due to internet outages, information from many cities across Iran could not be obtained.

October 7 – Khorasgan, Isfahan Province, central #Iran

October 7 – Khorasgan, Isfahan Province, central Iran

Farmers hold gatherings for a 4th day protesting the regime's policies of rerouting local rivers, leaving their lands devastated.

Protesters gathered in several districts of Tehran and chanted anti-regime slogans.

A large crowd had gathered in one of Qom’s main streets, chanting, “No fear! We’re all in this together!” Protesters in Nurabad, Fars province, set fire to a monument in one of the squares. Protesters set fire to the roads in Talesh, Gilan province, and resisted security forces sent to disperse the rallies.

On Tuesday, high school students across the country joined anti-regime protests, chanting slogans against regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. By going on strike, storeowners and people from other walks of life in various cities and towns are also contributing to the nationwide uprising.

October 6 – Bukan, northwest #Iran

School girls continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 21st day of the uprising.

School girls continuing the nationwide protests against the regime on the 21st day of the uprising.

"Death to the dictator!" they chanted.

Many schools in Iran’s capital Tehran were filled with students chanting “Death to the dictator!” in reference to Khamenei. High school students took to the streets in Shiraz, another major city in south-central Iran, chanting “This is the year [Khamenei] is overthrown!” “You should be ashamed!”

High school students took to the streets in Karaj, a metropolitan city west of Tehran, chanting “I will kill those who killed my sister!” “Free the imprisoned college students!” and “Death to the Basij!” refer to the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) paramilitary Basij Force. Basij units have historically been the regime’s first deployed units to quell protests by the Iranian people.

The regime resorted to producing fake videos to cover up its role in the torture, rape, and murder of Nika Shakarami, the 17-year-old protester detained on Sept 20 in Tehran.

High school girls in Saqqez, Mahsa Amini’s hometown, held a rally on the city’s Daneshgah (University) Street, chanting “No fear! “All of us!” and “Death to the dictator!” Local authorities are said to have arrested a number of these protesting students.

High school students in Marivan, Kurdistan Province, western Iran, joined nationwide anti-regime rallies and staged a demonstration in their city streets. People in their cars honked their horns in support, creating a tense atmosphere for city officials who felt helpless in the face of the escalating chaos.

We believe that it is with the hands of our people and ours, and with the will of our people and ours, that the dream of freedom will become a political and social reality in Iran.

