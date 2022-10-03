Letter from 12 Nobel laureates expressing support for Iran protests in 2022

Twelve Nobel laureates and highly regarded scientists have added their voices to global calls for condemning the clerical regime’s misogynist apartheid and the ongoing crackdown that aims to deny the Iranian people the right to protest and freedom of expression. They criticized senior members of the regime for crimes against humanity, taking note of the Iranian Resistance’s account of recent victims of state oppression, and requested that the UN send delegations to visit Iranian prisons.

Joint Letter of Nobel Laureates on the widespread demonstration of Iranian people on the tragic murder of Mahsa Amini

“Following the murder of a young woman, 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was arrested and beaten by the police in Iran on the pretext of wearing a veil, we are witnessing widespread domestic and international protests.

“Iranian people, especially women, started peaceful protests to achieve their most basic rights but unfortunately, they were met with violence by the government forces. According to the report of the Iranian Resistance, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), so far, about 400 protesters have been killed by government forces with war bullets, and nearly 20,000 of them have been arrested in 170 cities.

“The protestors showed their opposition to the supreme leader Ali Khamenei and his appointed president, Raisi. The killing was inevitable following the president’s order to deploy a much wider morality police force to violently enforce the country’s mandatory veiling laws. Previously, many Nobel laureates have condemned the president for his role in the death commission, which ordered the massacre of about 30,000 political prisoners in Iran in 1988, and repeated the words of Amnesty International that Raisi must face justice.

“In addition to dignitaries and international human rights and social organizations, many leaders of countries and high-ranking officials of the world from both sides of the Atlantic have condemned this heinous murder and supported the demands of the people during nationwide protests.

“We, the Nobel Laureates signing this letter, condemn the heinous murder of Mahsa Amini, and we believe that Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the regime, and Ebrahim Raisi should be held accountable. We also strongly condemn the brutal suppression and killing of demonstrators who are protesting the religious fascism ruling Iran and demanding freedom, elimination of discrimination against women, and the establishment of democracy in Iran, and we demand the immediate release of those arrested. We ask the United Nations to send its delegations to Iran to visit Iranian prisons,” the statement concluded.

