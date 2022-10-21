MEK supporters in Luxembourg call on the EU to acknowledge Iranians’ right to self-defense

On October 17, supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK) held a rally at Place de l’Europe to show support for the mass revolt inside Iran. Meanwhile, European Union foreign ministers met in Luxembourg to announce new sanctions against the Iranian regime.

Protesters urged EU firm policy toward Tehran

Protesters urged EU ministers to back the Iranian people’s demand for a firm policy toward Tehran and to recognize their right to overthrow the religious dictatorship.

The NCRI President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, wrote in a letter to Iranians living in Luxembourg, “Let us salute the prisoners whose cries of ‘Death to the dictator’ crossed the thick walls of Evin to join the chants of their fellow compatriots throughout Iran.”

Let’s give a shout-out to the prisoners whose fortitude and resistance in the face of the IRGC’s barbaric attack at Evin gave the uprising new life. They demonstrated that Evin is still, as it has been for the past fifty or so years, a stronghold of struggle and resistance.

Thousands of vanguard women from the MEK

“For 40 years, Iranian women were flogged and humiliated. Their rights and freedoms were trampled, and tens of thousands of vanguard women from the MEK were tortured and executed. Now, they have risen up not only to liberate themselves but also to liberate the whole of Iran.”

“Now, the students and courageous youths in various cities are shouting, ‘don’t call it a protest; it is a revolution.’ As the NCRI announced 40 years ago, everyone should be free to choose their beliefs and religion based on the principle of separation of religion and state. And yes, we repeat: No to the compulsory veil, no to the compulsory religion, no to the compulsory regime.”

Practical steps needed by the European Union

“We call on the United Nations and all governments, especially the European Union, whose Council of Ministers met today in Luxembourg, to take concrete, practical steps to stop the arrests and killings of Iranian protesters:

1- Designate the entire IRGC and the Ministry of Intelligence as terrorist entities, expel their agents and operatives, and revoke their passports;

2- Recognize the Iranian people’s right to self-defense vis-a-vis the crimes of the mullahs’ regime; recognize their right to struggle to overthrow the religious dictatorship and establish democracy and human rights;

3- Take urgent measures to free all political prisoners and prevent further executions and killings, imposing comprehensive sanctions on the regime, severing all economic and diplomatic relations with Tehran, and closing down the regime’s embassies;

4- Refer to the UN Security Council, the clerical regime’s dossier of four decades of genocide and crimes against humanity, including the 1988 and 2019 massacres, and bring the regime’s leaders, including Khamenei and Raisi, to justice.”

We call on the UN and all governments, especially the European Union, whose Council of Ministers met today in Luxembourg, to take concrete, practical steps to stop the arrests and killings of Iranian protesters:#ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists#BlacklistIRGC pic.twitter.com/HPsFfUnSRC — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 17, 2022

Numerous lawmakers joined the protest

Numerous lawmakers and locally elected officials also joined the protest on Monday in Luxembourg. In his speech to the crowd, MP Roy Reding from the ARD party of Luxembourg backed the democratic revolution and coordinated resistance of the Iranian people.

The protesters at the demonstrations in Luxembourg also urged EU member states to summon their Iranian ambassadors, condition all diplomatic relations with the regime on the regime ceasing repressive measures against protesters, and release all those arrested during the uprising. They also urged European countries to take the necessary steps to ensure that the Iranian people have unrestricted access to the Internet.