Statement from the British Committee for a Free Iran expressing support for the Iranian uprising

By
Staff Writer
-
UK MPs
The Conservative MPs called on the UK Government to lead international efforts to end impunity in Iran through the UN.

UK MPs

Thirty British MPs and Peers expressed their support for Iran’s nationwide uprising in a statement released by the British Committee for a Free Iran. A new round of protests in Iran was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was arrested in Tehran under the pretext of mal-veiling and died as a result of the brutal police beatings.

According to the Resistance Units and the organized opposition led by the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), who are taking significant risks to play a critical role in organizing and sustaining these protests, the Iranian protests continue and have spread to all 31 provinces of Iran, despite the regime’s and its security forces’ brutal crackdown.

 

 

“Since mid-September, protests and anti-regime uprisings led by women and youth have spread to all of Iran’s provinces and to more than 164 cities and 16 major universities. The protesters chant slogans targeting the regime’s leaders and the religious dictatorship in its entirety, which demonstrates the Iranian people’s desire for democratic change.”

“The repressive forces fire tear gas and live ammunition at the protesters as the regime shuts down the internet. At least 400 protesters have been killed and another 20,000 have been arrested in the first two weeks of the uprising,” the statement read.

 

 

The signatories joined their British Committee for Iran Freedom colleagues from all political stripes in urging the UK government to vehemently condemn the killing of Iranian protesters and take immediate action to end this repression.

The Conservative MPs called on the UK Government to lead international efforts to end impunity in Iran through the UN, saying that “the dossier of this regime’s crimes must be referred to the United Nations Security Council and those responsible for committing such crimes must be brought to justice, in particular regime’s Supreme Leader Khamenei and current President, Ebrahim Raisi.

They also call on the UK government to guarantee free Internet access for Iranians and to condition Iran’s continued relationship with the UK on the release of everyone detained during the most recent uprising.

 

 

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, articulated a ten-point plan that the Conservative MPs and Peers noted: “the people of Iran have a democratic alternative whose goals are enshrined in the Ten-point Plan.”

They urged the UK Government to support Mrs. Rajavi’s democratic platform and said, “this alternative deserves unwavering support.”

British legislators emphasized that “the prospect of change in Iran has never been this accessible” and compelled the UK government to acknowledge the right of the Iranian people to defend themselves with whatever means necessary and to topple this regime.”

 

 

MEK Iran (follow us on Twitter and Facebook), Maryam Rajavi’s on her siteTwitter & Facebook, NCRI  (Twitter & Facebook), and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTub

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR