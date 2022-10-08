Students from high schools and universities hold rallies on the 23rd day of Iran’s uprising

The 23rd day of protests in Iran continued, with rallies held in various cities by high school and university students.

In Karaj, students chanted, “I will kill whoever killed my sister!” in reference to Mahsa Amini, the young woman who died in the morality police’s custody on September 16. She was in a coma for three days after guidance patrols hit her with baton blows to the head. Her skull was fractured, and she had a stroke.

Young girls marched in the streets and chanted anti-regime slogans in Mahsa Amini’s hometown of Saqqez and Marivan, Iranian Kurdistan. High school students in Sanandaj, Kurdistan’s capital, also went on strike in support of their fellow imprisoned teachers.

Shiraz high school students also held a rally, chanting, “Khamenei will be deposed this year!” They stomped on images of the mullahs’ supreme leaders, Khamenei and Khomeini, from their textbooks.

Students at Tehran’s Khajeh Nassir University chanted, “This is no longer a protest; it is the start of a revolution!” Protesters included students from Tehran University’s School of Management, Melli, Az-Zahra, and Science and Industry universities in Tehran, Imam Reza and Ferdowsi universities in Mashhad, the Medical Schools of Gilan, Tabriz, Zanjan, and Bushehr universities, the Noshirvani University in Babol, and the universities of Sanandaj, Qom, Yazd, Semnan, Isfahan, and Urmia.

#NikaShakarami, 17, was in Tehran protests on Keshavarz Blvd. Friends said she was fearless/chanted slogans ceaselessly. In her last call to a friend, Nika said she was running away from security agents.

Her body was handed over to her family, 10dys later.https://t.co/IroNRG4bcj pic.twitter.com/4LB447O1N7 — Women's Committee NCRI (@womenncri) October 5, 2022

Gilan University medical students held placards demanding their right to freedom as well as the release of their classmates. “Ambulances are for carrying the sick,” one of their placards said, referring to the Iranian regime’s use of ambulances to transport arrested protesters to prison.

The shops are closed as a result of the bloody crackdown on worshipers in Zahedan, the capital of Sistan and Baluchestan province, last Friday, September 30, 2022. In solidarity with the nationwide protests, their owners are on strike.

Isfahan shopkeepers and farmers joined in by closing their doors and marching through the streets.

State agents bury the body of Nika Shakarami in a remote village.

Despite her family’s objections, security forces seized Nika Shakarami’s body in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan Province in western Iran, and buried her in a remote village. According to reports, the agents have also detained her aunt.

According to reliable sources, her body was returned to her family on Friday, September 30, after ten days of searching.

Powerful message by #NikaShakarami's mother. Nika Shakarami's mother refuses to be silenced about her daughter's killing.

She says, "Today was your birthday, my dear!"

Powerful message by #NikaShakarami's mother. Nika Shakarami's mother refuses to be silenced about her daughter's killing.

She says, "Today was your birthday, my dear!"

"Today I say, congratulations on your martyrdom"

Nika Shakarami, 17, took part in protests on Keshavarz Boulevard in Tehran on September 20. Her friends described her as fearless, and they chanted slogans nonstop. Nika Shakarami said she was fleeing security services in her last phone call to a friend.

Her family looked for her in every prison, detention center, police station, and even Kahrizak’s forensics office. Finally, on September 29, the Shakarami family was informed at the police station that someone with similar details had been discovered in Kahrizak forensics. Her body was returned to her family on Friday, September 30, after a ten-day search.

It is common knowledge that from the outset, the mullahs' religious dictatorship based its rule on ignorance, crime, violation of freedoms, and an onslaught on the universities.

