Uprising: At least 400 protesters killed across 170 cities in Iran

On the 13th day of the people’s uprising against the mullahs’ regime, protests continued across Iran on Saturday, October 1. More than 170 cities in all 31 provinces of Iran have recorded protests and demonstrations as of this writing.

According to reports from sources connected to the Iranian opposition People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI/MEK), at least 400 protesters have been killed and over 20,000 others have been detained as a result of the regime’s harsh repression tactics and use of deadly force against protesters.

Shiraz University of Medical Sciences students held protest rallies, calling for the removal of mullahs from power. “Mullahs must flee!” the students chanted as they rallied at the campus. They also expressed their determination to continue their struggle for freedom, chanting, “We will fight and take back Iran!” a slogan that has become very popular among the Iranian population in face of the regime’s repression.

Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old resident of Saqqez in the Kurdistan Province of western Iran, was detained on Tuesday, September 13, by the regime’s purported “Guidance Patrol” at the entrance to the Haqqani Highway and then handed over to the “Moral Security” agency.

Amini was severely beaten by security forces in a van while protesting her arrest and was taken to the capital’s Kasra Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. Amini had a stroke and was brain dead, according to preliminary examinations by medical professionals. On Friday, September 16, Amini passed away. Protests erupted soon after and have continued and grown since then.

Students have been very active in the recent protests. Following the widespread detention of university students, a large number of university professors and students in Iran started staging strikes by refusing to show up to class until all of the detained university students are released.

Tehran protests continue despite the brutal crackdown by the regime. In a dangerous maneuver, demonstrators set a Bassij base on fire in Imam Hossein Square. The majority of the population despises the Bassij, which is the main force used to silence protests.

Images and videos from nationwide protests show Iran’s regime is using children in its anti-riot units. As the protests have expanded, the regime is hard-pressed to fill the ranks of its repressive forces and is forced to employ children to join its repressive anti-riot forces.

Videos show nightly protests taking place in other cities across Iran. Despite the regime’s internet blackouts, people have found ways to send footage of their protests. Reports of protests were also received on Saturday from various parts of Tehran, including Narmak, Haft Howz Square, Shahrak-e-Gharb, Ekbatan, Heravi Square, Shahrara, Zafaraniyeh, Punak, Amirabad, Sattarkhan, and Abdulabad among others.

Netblocks, the UK-based internet observatory organization tracking network disruptions and shutdowns around the world, provided another update report on Tuesday about internet blackouts imposed by the mullahs’ regime.

Iranian opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi hailed the brave protesters of Iran and especially the leading role of Iranian women in this uprising. “The brave Iranian people, especially women, will sweep away Khamenei’s dark rule,” she tweeted.

