Iran: Qassem Soleimani Played a Role in Killing Coalition Forces in Iraq

Qassem Soleimani was killed during the US drone attack on 3rd January. He was head of the Quds Force branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and has been involved with, or instigated, numerous serious crimes across the region.
The main opposition to the Iranian regime, the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) has "Resistance Units" spread across the country.

In an unusual admission, Nader Talebzadeh, the head of the “New Horizon” organization, which is a front for the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) and its Quds Force, revealed how Iran’s now-deceased terrorist master, Qassem Soleimani, “used Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” bombs to attack US forces in Iraq. The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the  People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that Nader Talebzadeh in the interview said that Soleimani was the Shadow Commander and he had created difficult times for US troops who feared the impact of “used Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” bombs to attack US forces in Iraq. He had also trained the regime’s terrorist proxy groups. He deliberately made Iraq unsafe for US occupation.

Talebzadeh also agreed that the regime’s terrorist activities still persist, despite Soleimani being eliminated. He also supported the fact that the regime was involved in the attacks on the US embassy in Iraq which took place recently. He said the U.S. had no idea how to deal with the regime’s handling of terrorism. A year ago an airstrike commanded by the U.S. killed Soleimani when he was with a convoy at Baghdad International Airport.

Talebzadeh is saying what the Iranian Resistance, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) has been saying for a long time and that is that Iraq and other Middle Eastern countries have suffered badly due to the regime’s terrorist activities.

The Iranian regime launched ballistic missiles at two US bases in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the US killing Iran's top terrorist Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike in Iraq on Friday.
However, these strikes on the Ain Al-Assad Air Base and another military facility in Erbil, both of which house US troops, resulted in no casualties for the US or Iraqi military, their officials said.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), on January 5th, published an article called “Who was the vicious criminal Qassem Soleimani” which disclosed details regarding Soleimani’s role in using IED bombs to attack members of the Iranian opposition, (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the coalition forces based in Iraq. These deadly IEDs were used often in the Iraq war from 2003 to 2011. By April 2019, the Pentagon admitted that Iran could be blamed for 17% of U.S. service personnel deaths from 2003 to 2011.

These deadly IEDs were manufactured secretly in factories in Iran under the control of the Quds force and were distributed throughout Iraq and Afghanistan. These same military factories, later on, manufactured a much more powerful and deadlier roadside bomb which was given the name explosively formed projectiles (EFPs). The Quds Force in Iran was responsible for their production and with the advancement, in design, there were far deadlier than any other. The National Council of Resistance of Iran published the precise location of these factories on July 25th, 2006, and 29th January 2009.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, Major General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S strike in Iraq early Friday morning. Soleimani was the most influential Iranian military figure and representative of Iran regime’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei.
In 1998, Khamenei appointed Qasem Soleimani as the head of the terrorist Quds Force. From then, Soleimani was the key person in all regime’s terrorist activities, recruitments, the export of Islamic extremism throughout the region, in Africa, and even in the Europe and U.S. by the Quds Force.

People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) members attacked by IEDs in Iraq.

“The Quds force developed this “Improvised Explosive Device (IED)” especially to target MEK convoys in Iraq in the 90s. By the end of 2002, more than a dozen roadside bombs, such as IEDs and vehicle bombs, were used to attack MEK convoys, resulting in many members being killed or severely injured.

Who is Nader Talebzadeh?

On February 13th, 2019, the U.S. State Department imposed sanctions on two institutions and nine individuals who were closely associated with the Iranian regime. One was called the “New Horizon Organization” while Nader Talebzadeh and Zainab Mohana Talebzadeh were two of those who had sanctions imposed on them.

The IRGC backs the New Horizon institution, and authorities agree that it liaises with Khamenei’s office. Its key job is to provide cultural cover for the terrorist attacks performed by the IRGC Quds Force. This is by holding “conferences” and putting on recruitment events to encourage Iranians to join the IRGC’s, Quds Force.

Following the death of Iranian regime terrorist Qassem Soleimani, the majority of the Iranian people were celebrating, despite what the mullahs’ with their staged protests and paid mourners would have you believe.
This is no surprise, considering that Soleimani, who was the leader of the regime’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Quds Force, was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people in Iran and around the world.

New Horizon has been known to get foreign agents to produce and spread defamatory material against the Iranian opposition, including the MEK. A key example is what took place at New Horizon’s 6th conference held in May 2018 in Mashhad. Representatives of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) supported and distributed many books and publications written by the MOIS against the MEK in English. The event was also used to tarnish the image of the MEK.

Summary

Talebzadeh’s words confirmed that it agreed with the Iranian Resistance’s (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) calls to the international community to take a firm stand against the terrorism sponsored by the Iranian regime. So far, all the EU has done is to appease Iran, which basically means Iran does whatever it wants and eagerly uses terrorism in  Europe which was shown by the arrest and recent trial of Iran’s diplomat-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, who attempted to bomb the NCRI’s gathering in 2018 in France.

