EU Needs to Stop Appeasing Iran Over Nuclear Deal

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited multiple breaches of the 2015 nuclear deal (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) by Iran earlier this month, but the European Union has agreed that they will not set new preconditions on the deal, proving that they are set on the appeasement policy.

Guterres’ report cited the following breaches:

Since 8 July 2019: Iran has been enriching uranium up to 4.5%, well above the 3.67% agreed in the JCPOA

11 October 2020: International Atomic Energy Agency verified that Iran had installed multiple IR-2M centrifuges

2 November 2020: Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium was 11 times the JCPOA’s 202.8 kg limit, at 2,442.9 kg

14 November 2020: IAEA confirmed that Iran started to feed uranium hexafluoride (UF6) into the centrifuges

Antonio Guterres demands the mullahs' regime to fully implement the 2015 nuclear deal. He also asked #Iran to address concerns over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs! #MEK #WeStand4FreeIran pic.twitter.com/dckNxEdgzV — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) December 25, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported, that the JCPOA was incredibly flawed in Iran’s favor, with a too-short duration, limited scope, and a way for Iran to legally build a nuclear bomb in less than a decade. It didn’t even touch the issue of Iran’s ballistic missiles, terrorism, and human rights abuses.

Yet still, Iran has never kept to its end of the deal.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization chief Ali Akbar Salehi admitted in April that, despite the deal, the regime continued its nuclear activities, nuclear fuel cycle research, and uranium conversion and enrichment.

#Iran Will Enrich Uranium to 20 per Cent

Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said on Sunday that Iran has launched “preliminary activities for designing” uranium fuel that has a purity of 20 per cent, a move that would fly in the face of the 2015…https://t.co/uk3fveEyTK pic.twitter.com/Sclm5xr0ko — Iran Focus (@Iran_Focus) January 14, 2019

In addition, Iran never allowed IAEA inspectors to visit its nuclear sites, which is where the Iranian Resistance said that the regime was still trying to create nuclear weapons.

The IAEA reported in June that Iran denied them access to two locations “for over four months” and refused to answer questions on “possible undeclared nuclear material and nuclear-related activities” for nearly a year.

This behavior is exactly why the US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, even though five other countries stayed, and Iran tried to blackmail the remaining signatories to gain more concessions. Rather than hit back, the others played along and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has even been happy to show support for preserving it as recently as Monday.

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 because the agreement, according to the Trump administration, failed to stop Iran from building a nuclear weapon. The other world powers – UK,France, China, Russia and Germany – have stuck with the JCPOA. https://t.co/gkxhY07JhK — Christopher Giordano (@cdgiordano) April 10, 2020

For context, last week the Iranian regime executed a journalist who had refugee status in France, and Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi is still on trial in Belgium for attempting to bomb a 2018 Resistance rally in France.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) said: “The EU should break its silence and end its appeasement policy. The EU should put more pressure on the regime, hold it accountable for its terrorism and human rights. The best way to prevent the mullahs from achieving a nuclear bomb is to adopt a firm policy that covers all aspects of the regime’s malign activities.”

It is also worth knowing that the Iranian Resistance (NCRI) has played in exposing the mullahs regime’s nuclear activities. This goes back to 2002 when the (PMOI / MEK Iran) revealed the intentions of the mullahs’ regime to obtain nuclear weapons and that nuclear facility were under construction at Natanz and Arak which had not been declared to the IAEA. Due to these revelations, Iran was considered to be non-compliant.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube