Iran: Khamenei Confuses the Word “Security” With “Suppression”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, talked up the role of the security forces in an online meeting with graduates of the Armed Forces universities. “Education in the Armed Forces’ universities is one of the most valuable tasks because they preserve the state’s security. Without security, all of our values will fall into disorder. Security is a critical element for the state,” he said.

By “security”, of course, Khamenei means “suppression.” The regime is expecting some sort of protest when the anniversary of the November 2019 uprising comes around soon, so it is no coincidence that the state security forces (SSF) get the nod to rev up their “security” role.

the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) Resistance Units on the ground mobilized existing supporters to organize the ongoing protests, but the stage was set. The (PMOI / MEK Iran) has a strong presence inside Iran and does not need a false pretext to get people into the streets. Resistance is a response to people’s anger and disenfranchisement.

Right on cue, the SSF got busy suppressing and intimidating ordinary citizens around the country. In Tehran, several youths were targeted, and called “thugs and hooligans.” I addition, they executed several people, attacked porters in Kurdistan and Kermanshah, and raided youths’ celebrations in Golestan.

The anniversary of the November 2019 protests will remind ordinary Iranians about the vicious nature of the regime’s suppressive forces. Economic grievances at the time, sparked by a sudden hike in gasoline prices, quickly turned to political protest against the regime and its thuggish incompetency. The protests called for the regime to be overthrown, a prospect that terrifies the mullahs.

Humiliation in Tehran

Several young people in Tehran were picked up indiscriminately by the SSF, who paraded them in front of the public on the backs of their pick-up trucks. The youths were called “thugs and hooligans” but the act of humiliating backfired and angered the public. Even Ebrahim Raisi, the judiciary chief and not known for his liberal views, moved to curtail the behavior of the SSF. This was not the first time that the SSF had acted in such a disgusting way.

Citizens killed and harmed in Kurdistan and Kermanshah

Drivers and merchants were cruelly targeted in several incidents in both Kermanshah province and Kurdistan. In Dolat-Abad, in Kermanshah, the SSF attacked a car driver, who was killed. Another occupant of the car, a 17-year-old youth, was so badly injured that he remains in a coma.

Some merchants in Kurdistan were accused of smuggling. One car chase by an SSF vehicle led to the death of a married man who had two young children.

Thugs raid youths enjoying themselves in Golestan

Young people enjoying themselves across Golestan were targeted by dozens of Basij forces in Golestan on October 14th. 19 young boys and girls were arrested. The thugs who arrested them called the innocent youth “thugs!”

Executions stepped up in Iran

Executions have continued in Iran. Many who have been executed have been sentenced to death on trumped-up charges and denied their own legal aid. These are just some of the more recent executions:

A 37-year-old woman, Razieh, hanged in Mashhad Central Prison on October 12 th who had been in prison awaiting execution for5 years;

who had been in prison awaiting execution for5 years; Another female prisoner hanged in Sanandaj Prison on October 18th;

3 men secretly executed in Rajai Shahr Prison during October.

The use of suppression has become the weapon of choice by an increasingly socially isolated and corrupt regime. The regime has failed to realize that the reason why people protest is that it is increasingly seen as mismanaging the economy while becoming more and more corrupt. Every act of suppression simply alienates the ordinary people of Iran even further.

Iranian Resistance, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) reported that Mohammad Reza Yazdi, commander of the criminal “Mohammad Corps” in Tehran, said: “The Razavioun patrols, which were created to provide security, started (a series of) preparations two years ago.

