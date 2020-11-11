Iran: Khamenei Uses Repression to Prevent Further Protests

By
Staff Writer
-
Brutal Medieval
The worst thugs in Iran are in fact Ali Khamenei, Hassan Rouhani, Hossein Rahimi, and the rest of their medieval gang. These are the people that the Iranian opposition, the (PMOI / MEK Iran) wants to remove and replace by a democratic government that acts on behalf of all Iranians and is bound by the rule of law, not the rule of fear.

Brutal Medieval

Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, spends much of his time complaining about “security threats,” in particular the support that is being given to the democratic opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (MEK Iran / PMOI) than he does about COVID-19.

Over 148,600 people have died of the coronavirus in Iran, according to reports by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin (MEK Iran / PMOI). The official death toll declared by the regime stands at 38,749, around a fourth of the actual figure.

The reason for this attitude is because Khamenei has often referred to the COVID-19 outbreak as “a blessing” which has allowed him to use the virus to keep people under his control. There is a belief that he is actually deliberately trying to spread the virus so that any uprisings will not take place. Khamenei himself was in quarantine for 8 months until October 24th when he finally met with the National COVID-19 Task Force. He has actually brought in security and military officials because he is afraid of an uprising but he should have brought in doctors to treat the victims of COVID-19.

The announcement last week by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) Commander, Hossein Salami, stated that all houses were to be searched to stop the coronavirus, but what they were really doing was arresting dissidents, especially families and supporters of (PMOI / MEK Iran).

These sorts of tactics are likely to fail, particularly after so many Iranians have lost their lives to COVID-19. What will happen is the people will become even more willing to fight the regime.

Overall, what Ali Khamenei’s speech has achieved is acknowledging that the Iranian people despise the regime and want to oust it and that the Iranian Resistance is capable of leading the battle against the regime to get the mullahs removed from office.

Khamenei has issued constant concerns he has with the Iranian Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the Iranian people’s security but what he doesn’t realize is that the resistance movement (PMOI / MEK Iran), is the best secure hope for Iran. It is committed to “peace and personal freedoms.” The will of the people is a threat to the regime, but the saving grace of the country.

The regime failed to stop society’s anger after the 2019 uprising. The embers of the Resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran), were concealed under the ash and now they are reigniting. There is a good reason for the regime to fear a takeover.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The time has come for the overthrow of the clerical regime. The policy of appeasement cannot be repeated, and even if it does, it would not solve any of the regime’s problems. The time is up for policies that stand with the mullahs. This policy would only reap harm and loss. 

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook)

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR