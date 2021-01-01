IRAN: MARYAM RAJAVI NEW YEAR MESSAGE 2021

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi New Year Message 2021Maryam Rajavi is the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), New Year Message 2021: May the New Year be a year of health and of defeating the coronavirus, as well as the year of the ultimate defeat of the clerical dictatorship in Iran.

