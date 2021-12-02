Iran: People who have Risen for Water and Freedom will Support Isfahan Protests

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that the resistance units activities took place extensively in Isfahan and other cities across Iran.

MEK Resistance Units inside Iran

(PMOI / MEK Iran) Resistance Units inside Iran support demonstrators in Isfahan who protested the Iranian regime’s corrupt policies including its mismanagement in the watershed fields. Friday, November 19, marked a turning point in the ongoing protests of the farmers of Isfahan.

The demonstrations, which have been ongoing at the dried basin of the Zayandeh Rud river, have been garnering support from people of all walks of life. On Friday, thousands of protesters joined the farmers in their cries for justice and basic rights. Zayandeh Rud, which is the largest river in central Iran, has become a rallying point for people who are fed up with more than four decades of tyranny and corruption under the rule of the mullahs.

Friday’s demonstration was so crowded

Friday’s demonstration was so crowded that the regime’s state-run media, which usually censors news of protests, admitted that more than 30,000 people of Isfahan province had gathered at Zayandeh Rud.

The locals were reporting that the crowd gathered at the location was much larger than the figures the regime was reporting.

The protesters were chanting, “The people of Isfahan will rather die than give in to disgrace,” “Where is our Zayandeh Rud,” “Zayandeh Rud is our undeniable right,” “We will not go home until we get our water back,” and “If we don’t get access to water, we will rebel.” According to local reports, the regime cut off access to mobile internet in the region to prevent news of the protests from spreading.

Tehran

Tehran— “…It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our undeniable rights…”

Tehran— “Hail to the courageous farmers of Isfahan who’ve continued their sit-ins & protests to obtain their rights to water and life…”

Tehran— “Isfahan’s people have risen and demand Zayandeh Rud’s water flow and the annihilation of its enemy who is Ali Khamenei”

Arak

Arak— “To the people of Iran: …It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our certain rights…”

Arak— “…It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our undeniable rights…”

Arak— “Hail to Isfahan protesters. Water is farmers’ undeniable right, and we will take it. Hail to freedom. I’m ready to sacrifice my life for Iran.”

(NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran): “…It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our undeniable rights…”

Ahvaz, Mashhad, Shahriar, Karaj

Ahvaz— “…It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our undeniable rights…”

Mashhad— “People of Isfahan! We are always supporting you.”

Shahriar— “Isfahan farmers’ steadfastness and unity foils the clerical regime’s ploys.”

Karaj— “It is time to rise against the regime for the water crisis in Isfahan. Water and freedom are our undeniable rights…”

Resistance Units support protesters in Isfahan

(PMOI / MEK Iran) Resistance Units support protesters in Isfahan who are demonstrating against the Iranian regime due to water shortages and the regime policies. The Iranian regime’s mismanagement in the watershed field has dried out one of the largest rivers in Isfahan central Iran.

Tehran— “People across the country support the protesters who stand for water and freedom”

Najafabad— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord are not alone”

Karaj, Shahriar, Alborz, Tabriz

Karaj— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord are not alone. It is time to rise”

Shahriar— “The people across the country who have risen for water and freedom will support Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord”

Alborz— “We the Resistance Units support the message of Massoud Rajavi who said ‘Now it’s time to rise for water in Isfahan like Khuzestan. Access to water is an undeniable right.’ We support protesters in Isfahan.”

Tabriz— “Isfahan and Shahr-e Kord are not alone”

