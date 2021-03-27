Iran: Policymakers in the West are not Paying Attention to the Full Threat

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal as it is known, has been a talking point for many policymakers in the West for several months. However, although this is positive because Iran’s compliance to the deal and the benefits it gets from it are as relevant as they have ever been, it also overshadows a lot of other points that need to be urgently addressed.

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that one such example is the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile program.

These weapons are closely linked to the regime’s nuclear program, but the resolution that could have dealt with this (United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231) had the wording toned down. To Iran’s benefit.

Before the nuclear deal was signed, the regime was banned from developing nuclear weapon delivery systems. But when the nuclear deal was signed, this ban turned into calls for Iran to stop working on such systems.

This has emboldened the regime to carry out a whole series of ballistic missile tests, several of which could carry nuclear warheads.

And the regime continues to deploy ballistic missiles with the most recent occasion being in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s top terrorist Qassem Soleimani in January last year. The regime targeted US forces.

Despite this brazen activity, the European response has been shockingly muted because of the desire to save the JCPOA.

Of course, with responses like this, or lack of a response to be more accurate, the regime is going to continue on the same path and even escalate its belligerence.

And we can see countless displays of this brazen attitude. The regime recently boasted about its “missile cities” where its growing stockpile is stored safely so that foreign enemies cannot target them.

The regime’s notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is heavily involved with Iran’s ballistic missile program and it also plays a major role in the suppression of the people of Iran. It cracks down hard on dissent and is involved with incidents such as the attack on fuel porters in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei recently praised the IRGC, calling on it to continue with its “good activities with power”.

And recently, a Belgian court announced the guilty verdict for an Iranian regime diplomat-terrorist and three accomplices with regards to a plot to bomb a gathering held in France by the regime’s main opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The regime’s role in this plot was evident and the brazenness of it being carried out on European soil is shocking, especially considering a large number of foreign dignitaries and politicians from around the world that were in attendance.

Despite the international community not paying too much attention to the regime’s belligerence, the people of Iran certainly are. They have been rising up against the regime with increased intensity over the past few years and it has become very clear that they want to see the regime collapse. On the occasion of Nowruz, Persian New Year, many Resistance Units across the country vowed to continue protesting throughout the year to come.

At the same time, the people of Iran are making their wishes clear and there are hopes that the right people in the right countries will pay attention to their plight.