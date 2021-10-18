Iran: Regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, Will not Attend COP26

The Iranian regime’s spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the regime’s president, Ebrahim Raisi, would not attend the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

The FM spokesperson responded to the reporters by claiming that “such a trip was never on the president’s agenda in the first place.” Refusing to take advantage of such a diplomatic chance for a dictatorship concern for world legitimacy for its president is a major setback.

When it became clear that Raisi would likely attend the COP26, Struan Stevenson, a former MEP and victim of the Iranian regime issued a formal request for Raisi’s arrest. Raisi’s long history of human rights breaches prompted this formal request. Raisi is most known for his role in the massacre of more than 30,000 political prisoners in 1988. The Iranian activists’ formal appeal, as well as Mr. Stevenson’s response, gained widespread media attention.

According to the Times, “a formal request has been made to arrest the Iranian president for crimes against humanity if he attends Cop26 in Glasgow.” “Human rights activists, victims, and relatives of those tortured and killed by the Iranian regime have urged Police Scotland to investigate Raisi under the legal concept of universal jurisdiction.” It also means that human rights abuses of any nationality can be prosecuted in any country, regardless of where the crimes were committed, per the New York Times.

Calls to hold Raisi accountable

Calls to hold Raisi accountable for his role in the 1988 massacre, as well as the crimes he perpetrated as the regime’s Judiciary Chief from 2019 to 2021, primarily during the massive Iran protests, have grown louder.

Ongoing protests in several places of the world are among these activities. On the eve of the 19th World Day Against the Death Penalty, Iranians and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) held a series of rallies in 21 cities across 12 European countries, the United States, and Canada, condemning human rights violations and increasing executions in Iran. They encouraged the international community to punish Iranian regime officials responsible for crimes against humanity, particularly Raisi.

Raisi was chosen by Ali Khamenei, the country’s Supreme Leader, to strengthen control within the regime. The regime’s phony presidential election was met with an unprecedented boycott by Iranians who had suffered for 43 years at the hands of Khamenei, Raisi, and their ilk.

Raisi traveled to Bushehr province

Raisi traveled to Bushehr province in southwest Iran on Friday to “examine and find solutions to the province’s problems,” according to state media. Despite false allegations from state media that people were “warmly welcoming Raisi,” Raisi was once again greeted by furious protesters.

Locals expressed their dissatisfaction with regime officials’ empty pledges to address people’s complaints. People marched toward the airport where Raisi’s jet was scheduled to land, chanting slogans against his policies, including “justice is a lie,” and dismissing his claims of fighting corruption, following reports from Bushehr.

Raisi’s travel to Kohgiluyeh province and Boyer Ahmad’s meeting ended up in the same place. When his vehicle arrived in Boyer Ahmad’s Tang-e Sorkh district, locals blocked his way. The situation evolved to the point where, that the official IRNA News Agency wrote, “The people were chanting angry slogans and sometimes using profane language to voice their demands. The people were very outraged.”

These protests illustrate how much the Iranian people despise the regime. It also demonstrates that by choosing Raisi as president and handpicking a government of criminals and terrorists, Khamenei has failed in his ultimate goal of repressing any voice of criticism. As evidence of the latter, social protests have spread across Iran since Raisi took office.

