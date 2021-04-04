Iran: Supreme Leaders Warns that the Enemy is Waiting to Ambush

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), reported that during a recent meeting between Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the National Congress of Four Thousand Martyrs of Yazd Province, concerns were expressed about the explosive state of society and the forces that are struggling to cope.

The enemy is lying in ambush

A summary of the meeting was published on the Supreme Leader’s website. Khamenei said that the “enemy is lying in ambush” and that it is continuing its efforts to “discourage the youth”. As well as influencing the poorest in society, the Supreme Leader said that the enemy is causing “doubts in those who believe in the establishment”.

Society in Iran has been described by many as being in a powder keg state. This is because of the people’s disdain of the leadership and the crises it continually provokes or worsens because of its widespread corruption and mismanagement. Over the past few years, the people have seen the regime destroy the economy and affect their livelihoods.

There have been several significant uprisings over the past few years and with each one that takes place the regime weakens.

In the report about the recent meeting, the Supreme Leader said that efforts must be taken to ensure that the young people of Iran are not recruited by the enemy.

The enemy’s propaganda amplifies our failures

Less than two months ago, the Supreme Leader warned that the “enemy’s propaganda amplifies our failures to create a psychologic war” and that the enemy wants to “make the youths disappointed and the people pessimistic about the future”. This so-called enemy the regime is referring to is the Iranian Resistance, The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran).

The Iranian Resistance is not trying to make people “pessimistic about the future”. It is actually doing the opposite – making the people aware that a future without the mullahs is possible. It is something that is spurring the young people on and giving them hope that the future can be better.

The morale of suppressive forces is on the decline

The morale of the regime’s suppressive forces is also on the decline. It has been reported that a number of regime officials have urged members of the IRGC’s notorious suppressive Basij force to stay in their bases and not leave.

The IRGC’s top commander, however, called on the Basij forces to continue serving “the establishment” and to “revive the bases”.

The Iranian regime is becoming increasingly isolated on the international front and it looks like on the domestic front that the Supreme Leader is experiencing isolation too.

The people’s determination to see the regime collapse

The lack of morale among the suppressive forces and the people’s determination to see the regime collapse spells trouble for the regime and its grasp on power.

Many say that the regime is living on borrowed time. The Supreme Leaders attempts to look in control and the regime’s boldness when it comes to dealing with the international community still fools some, but the situation is not sustainable.

The only thing that is certain is that the people will be the force behind regime change. The only thing missing from their fight is the backing of the international community, but this will surely come when the world wakes up to the reality of the regime’s true nature.

