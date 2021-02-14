Iran: US House of Representatives Condemning Mullahs’ Human Rights Abuses and Calls for a Free Iran

The US House of Representatives has released a bipartisan resolution, H.Res.118, which condemns the Iranian regime for state-sponsored terror and violations of human rights within Iran. The resolution was introduced into the House by Congressmen Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Brad Sherman (D-CA).

The U.S. Representative of The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Soona Samsami, welcomed the bipartisan initiative. “This bipartisan resolution comes at a very momentous juncture for the Iranian people’s movement for democracy and freedom. The ruling religious dictatorship is steadily weakening under the pressing weight of popular discontent, political infighting, systemic corruption, and international isolation,” said Ms. Samsami.

The significance of the resolution is that it comes just over a week since a Belgian court sentenced Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi to 20 years behind bars on a terrorism charge. It was noted by prosecutors and many observers that this was no isolated terrorism attempt by a deranged man. It was a carefully worked out plan coming from the higher echelons of Iran’s theocratic power base.

“On June 30, 2018, tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris at the Free Iran gathering by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) where they supported advocates for a democratic, secular, and non-nuclear republic of Iran.

And showed support for the opposition leader Mrs. Maryam Rajavi’s 10-point plan for the future of Iran, which calls for the universal right to vote free elections, and a market economy, and advocates gender, religious, and ethnic equality, a foreign policy based on peaceful coexistence, and a non-nuclear Iran. Assadi took an Iranian-made bomb from Iran to Europe on a commercial flight, and delivered it to his accomplices with the aim of causing mass casualties at the Free Iran gathering in Paris in 2018,” the resolution notes.

The Belgian court stated that according to evidence, “the four defendants are part of a larger terrorist group within a specific Iranian intelligence service. This appears from by the sums of money paid to the defendants, the way information was gathered, the meetings in Iran, the use of diplomatic status, and the making and testing of the explosive device in Iran itself.”

“in December 2018, the Government of Albania expelled Iran’s Ambassador, Gholamhossein Mohammadnia, and MOIS station chief in Albania, Mostafa Roudaki, for planning terrorist activities against Iranian dissidents and members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). In January 2020, the Government of Albania expelled two other Iranian diplomats also for planning terrorist activities against the MEK, the statement states.

The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), usually referred to as the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), has been specifically targeted by the regime and its agents as the organization is seen as the biggest threat to the continuation of undemocratic power by the mullahs.

The resolution states that Assadi “had acted on behalf of the MOIS [Ministry of Intelligence and Security] to conduct covert surveillance in the United States against officials of the National Council of Resistance of Iran for a target package, which, according to the Department of Justice Federal complaint, may include ‘apprehension, recruitment, cyber exploitation, or capture/ kill operations’, and that they pleaded guilty and were sentenced to imprisonment.”

The group of House members “stands with the people of Iran who are continuing to hold legitimate and peaceful protests against an oppressive and corrupt regime; and recognizes the rights of the Iranian people and their struggle to establish a democratic, secular, and nonnuclear Republic of Iran.”

The US representative group of the NCRI wholeheartedly supported the resolution and motion. The NCRI is a democratic alternative to the Iranian regime and is determined to achieve power through the actions of the Iranian people. It will hold fair and free elections, within six months of the fall of the regime.

