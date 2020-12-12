Iranian Administration Demonize Opposition Using the Media

When times of crisis-hit Iran the MOIS is quick to get help from western journalists and lobbyists to demonize the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) and the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI). The medieval mullahs see the (PMOI / MEK Iran) as the biggest threat to its regime and they blame the (PMOI / MEK Iran) for urging a national uprising which has caused them to crack down on any opposition to the regime.

Khamenei’s preoccupation with “infiltration” is due to the growing influence of #MEK and his deep fear that he will be overthrown in a popular uprising. later referred to MEK and their role in anti-regime protests in his speech. https://t.co/i6ADWqI1uY #Iran pic.twitter.com/cKnK1yOZCv — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 7, 2020

The most recent event affecting the credibility of the regime is the arrest and trial of Assadollah Assadi, who was arrested on July 1st, 2018, and subsequently charged with supplying an Iranian / Belgian couple with 550g of TATP (triacetone triperoxide hyper explosive) and a detonator from Antwerp, Belgium. He was filmed at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Luxembourg by an EU security agency that spotted him handing over a bomb to 40-year-old Amir Sadouni and his 36-year-old wife Nashimenami.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed by Belgian prosecutors was that Assadi ordered that the bomb be detonated at an important annual rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), attended by tens of thousands of people in Villepinte, near Paris. Mehrdad Arefani, a 3rd conspirator who was “watching” at the Villepinte event, was arrested too. The rally was attended by important international politicians and many senior government officials.

The person who was the main target was Maryam Rajavi, the president-elect of the main opposition in Iran. However, it appears that Assadi had told the bomb handlers to target as many people as possible. So far, it is clear that the orders regarding the bombing were coming from senior officials for the regime who was based in Tehran. This must-have included Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and President Hassan Rouhani, as well as Mohammad Javad Zarif, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran and the Minister of Intelligence and Security Mahmood Arabi. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Quds force, a branch that operates outside of Iran must also be held accountable for the possible outcome of this failed bombing attempt.

Assadi allegedly told Belgian police that many armed groups were waiting to seek revenge in Iran, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon if he was found guilty. So far, Belgian, French, and German authorities have not taken much notice of these threats and have gone ahead with the trial.

Attorneys who were representing the three conspirators apart from Assadi told the court on the second day of the trial that their clients despite accepting the evidence said “the bomb weighs only 550 grams and is not so powerful… ” They said, “Assadi told us it wouldn’t kill anyone, and he just wanted to scare the MEK!”

Despite the ongoing demonization of the MEK and the trial of the perpetrators of the foiled bombing attack, the mullahs know that the regime will not last much longer. When the evil dictatorship eventually collapses, history will record the journalist’s name who continued to play a dishonest game.

Jean-Paul Sartre’s powerful words were: “Every word has consequences. All silences too.”

The abridged version of an article written by Charlotte Larson for the New York News-Times.

