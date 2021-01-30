Iranian ‘Diplomat’ Found to be in Charge of Huge European Spy Network

Assadollah Assadi, the Iranian diplomat-cum-terrorist who is awaiting a verdict in Belgium on his masterminding of a failed bomb attack on the Iranian opposition movement, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), near Paris in 2018 has been since identified as the main cog in the wheel of the Iranian spy and terrorist network in Europe.

Assadi was arrested, together with three other accomplices of part Iranian citizenship, not long after the attack had been put in motion. All four individuals are executed to be handed down 20-year prison sentences which are the maximum Belgian prosecutors are demanding.

If the bomb attack against the Free Iran rally in June 2018 organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) and (PMOI / MEK Iran) had actually been successful it could have killed and maimed many thousands of people, many of whom could have been foreign dignitaries and politicians.

The German Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) has begun an extensive operation to discover just how Assadi’s presence in Europe as part of a much larger network of spies and terrorists linked to the Iranian regime. One of the pieces of evidence that German police are particularly interested in is an extensive notebook containing records of large amounts of cash that Assadi had distributed around Europe, presumably for services rendered to the Iranian state.

Another booklet contained exact locations across Europe visited by Assadi. Dates and times of contact had been noted. 11 different European countries were included in the notes. 144 of them were in Germany alone, while others were in Austria, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the Czech Republic, and Italy.

A Shiite mosque in Hamburg was one of the locations mentioned in the notebook. The mosque’s avowed aim was to “to export the Islamic Revolution,” according to the Hamburg Constitution Protection Office.

Another note in the notebook mentions the name of Amir Saadouni. He and his wife were the two Belgian Iranians who were involved in the attempt to bomb the rally. The main motive for these two would-be terrorists would have been the cash in Euros that was funneled through to them via Assadi from the Iranian regime.

Saadiouni and his wife, Nassimeh Naami, had used a cover for many years, pretending to be supporters of the main Iranian opposition group, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). They were caught with the bomb while heading for Villepinte in a car. Saadouni has already confessed to Belgian police that he collected several thousands of Euros regularly from Assadi.

Assadi’s other ‘black’ notebook contains notes of who he had paid and who he hadn’t paid for various ‘activities’ and ‘services’. These people are probably part of Assadi’s spy network in Europe. German police are investigating all these contacts. Assadi always paid in cash, according to the BKA. Not all of them have yet been identified although they all had obvious Iranian names.

Nasimeh Naami has already confessed that she had received 35,000 Euros in cash from Assadi. Assadi was found to have 11,000 Euros in cash when he was caught. Presumably, this was the balance of the ‘fee’ to be paid to Saadouni and Naami after they had planted the bomb.

None of the bomb attack planners realized that police had been watching their activities before they swung into action. Assadi and the two others were watched while they met in a KFC restaurant in Luxembourg, where it is supposed that the actual bomb and cash were handed over.

Assadi was certainly not the only Iranian agent in charge of terrorist activities in Europe or the U.S. An Iranian national, Kaveh Afrasiabi, was arrested on January 19th this year for being an “unregistered agent of the Iranian government.” He was a propagandist for many years for the Iranian theocracy and in particular agitated against the existence of the Iranian Resistance movement.

“The Intelligence Ministry needs a cover to gather intelligence, both inside and outside of the country. We will not send an MOIS (regime’s Ministry of Intelligence) agent to a country by introducing himself as an agent. We work under cover of business jobs and journalists and we work under all kinds of covers,” explained a former head of Iranian intelligence, Ali Fallahian.

