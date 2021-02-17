Iranian Regime Admits to Propaganda Against MEK

The Iranian regime has been threatened by its main opposition – the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), for decades. The opposition, over the years, has grown in size and in following. It now has substantial international support too, with foreign politicians, lawmakers, and officials from around the world supporting their views on freedom, democracy, the respect of human rights, and freedom in Iran.

The Iranian regime has attacked the (PMOI / MEK Iran) through lies and deceptions via its propaganda machine. The opposition has been on the receiving end of many of the regime’s malign tactics, some of which are explained below.

Former Intelligence Minister Ali Fallahian admitted in 2017 that the Iranian regime gave officers from the Ministry of Intelligence a business or journalism cover so that they could work in foreign countries such as the United States or Germany.

During a televised interview he said: “We do not send an intelligence officer to Germany or the United States to say that I am from the Ministry of Intelligence. A business or journalism cover is needed.”

#Iran: Using "Journalist" Cover by Mullahs' Ministry of Intelligence

17 July 2017– In an interview with an Iranian regime’s funded television station, Ali Fallahian, the former Iranian intelligence minister and one of the perpetrators involved in…https://t.co/KdAkJjXtpp pic.twitter.com/ZdBWI8XA1l — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) May 24, 2019

The following year, it was revealed by social media giant Twitter that there are a significant number of tweets from accounts pretending to be “foreign journalists and concerned U.S. citizens” that actually originated from Iran. The purpose of these accounts was to push the Iranian regime’s political messages through social media networks. There were around one million and one hundred thousand tweets posted by these fake accounts.

Earlier this year, Kaveh Afrasiabi was arrested by authorities in the United States. Afrasiabi, for more than a decade, had been posing as an expert on Iran – a neutral one – and had been able to pull this off until now. He had been in contact not only with the American public, but he also had the opportunity to influence members of Congress and journalists. Assistant Attorney General for National Security said that Afrasiabi was not a neutral expert, he was “actually a secret employee of the Government of Iran and the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations (IMUN) who was being paid to spread their propaganda”.

Most recently, the Iranian regime’s minister of intelligence, Mahmoud Alavi said during an interview on state television that the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) is responsible for a whole host of media publications created to slander the (PMOI / MEK Iran). He explained that the MOIS created these films and television series to “educate” the public and to protect them against espionage. He also said that the aim was to “achieve intelligence goals”.

This of course is nonsense. The regime has spent huge sums on demonizing its main opposition. This shows that the regime is in a desperate situation and testifies to how much of a threat the (PMOI / MEK Iran) really is. Its claims that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) has no following inside Iran do not really hold up when we consider the resources it uses and the effort it takes to demonize the organization.

MEK Iran (follow them on Twitter and Facebook

and People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran – MEK IRAN – YouTube