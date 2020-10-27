Iranian Regime on Trial with Would be Bombers in Belgium

The foiled bombing attempt in June 2018 of The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), Free Iran rally is about to embroil the mullahs in Tehran. Although they were not present themselves in Europe at that time, their chosen diplomat-cum-terrorist, Assadollah Assadi, was. Unfortunately for him and the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) that had sent him to Europe on a terrorist mission, all is set to be revealed in next month’s trial in Belgium.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

With Assadi will be his lackeys, the three other operatives who had been selected to actually plant the bomb at the rally as well as the leading members of the Iranian regime, who were the ones who masterminded the debacle.

Assadi himself was apprehended in Germany by German police, while an Iranian-Belgian couple was picked up in France and another operative also arrested later in Villepinte. The intention was to plant the bomb at the rally which was taking place in Villepinte, just out of Paris.

If the bomb attack had been successful, it could have been one of Europe’s worst massacres by terrorism. Tens of thousands of people attended the rally, including the president-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, and many foreign invitees, including foreign parliamentarians and dignitaries.

Le Monde writes of a bomb made with acetone peroxide that was controlled remotely. The Bomb targeted to explode on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte – #Paris

The blast wave could have spread 20 meters and claimed many lives #ExpelIranDiplomatTerroristshttps://t.co/z0gkNpd2QB — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) October 12, 2020

The unique element of the trial is that it is the first time that a diplomat has been tried on a terrorism charge in Europe. It’s not an ordinary crime. The attack could have involved mass murder, with the Iranian regime’s hands covered in blood as a result.

The mullahs, of course, have long regarded terrorism as a legitimate method of retaining power in Iran, but this time they may have bitten off more than they can chew.

An online conference organized by the NCRI has emphasized the role of the regime in the attack and that one of the lessons of the trial should be that European governments must take a much firmer attitude with Iran, starting at sending its so-called diplomats packing and closing down Iran’s diplomatic missions, many of which are simply used as fronts for Iran’s terrorist ambitions in Europe.

Farzin Hashemi, NCRI Foreign Affairs Committee

Assadollah Assadi, #Iran’s diplomat-terrorist, is on trial in Belgium for his role in a bomb plot targeting the 2018 “Free Iran” conference held by the NCRI back in 2018.#ExpelIranDiplomatTerroristshttps://t.co/ysOJmRRuZn — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 22, 2020

Of the plaintiffs involved in the Antwerp, the trial is 18 foreign politicians and Mrs. Rajavi. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Christophe Marchand, said about the trial: “I think this is the most important case of the 21st century related to terrorism that we are now facing in Europe. Why is that? Because it’s really an attack on democracy. It’s an attack on human rights.”

The regime’s bluster belies its guilt

The regime was quick to respond to the unprecedented arrest of one of its diplomats. They tried to deny any involvement by the diplomat, blaming it fair and square on the Iranian opposition organization, the People’s Mojahedin of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). They even alleged that there had been no attempt to bomb the rally at all and that it was a fabrication by the MEK designed to implicate the top echelons of the regime.

The regime’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, was reported as tweeting after the arrests: “How convenient: Just as we embark on a presidential visit to Europe, an alleged Iranian operation and its ‘plotters’ arrested. Iran unequivocally condemns all violence & terror anywhere, and is ready to work with all concerned to uncover what is a sinister false flag ploy.”

The Iranian regime’s extensive two-year efforts to help its arrested diplomat in Belgium have so far proven futile, and the first public trial for Assadi will soon be convened. #Iran #ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists pic.twitter.com/Us5O1adofF — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) July 14, 2020

Another foreign ministry spokesperson, Bahram Ghassemi said “the claims against the Iranian diplomat are baseless and we categorically reject them.” Ghassemi even suggested that the two operatives who were caught with explosives in France were really MEK members attempting to blow up their own rally.

Mrs. Rajavi pointed out that these sorts of lies are standard fare for the regime in Tehran. They blame the very people who are the target of the regime’s assassination attempts. “When the regime terrorists assassinated Dr. Kazem Rajavi in Geneva, they first tried to put the blame on us, pretending this was a suspicious murder and a purge within the PMOI,” she said.

Zarif almost gave the game away when he asked the Iranian parliament “We are not an institution to act by ourselves. Is it possible to do something in this country without reporting?” His words contradicted whatever else he had said and implied that he himself was getting orders from higher up in the regime rankings.

#Iran: Dr. Kazem Rajavi's Assassination To Be Investigated in the Context of Genocide, Crime Against Humanity

The UN Security Council and Europe must bring the #Iranian regime officials to justice.#NoImpunity4Mullahs #HumanRights https://t.co/aCnwsEj5ZH pic.twitter.com/IMQNujR7yv — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) September 13, 2020

The French authorities have already decided that the bomb plot had been ordered by the Ministry of Intelligence and Security in Iran and had confiscated property belonging to the MOIS and expelled some of their operatives back to Iran.

Mrs. Rajavi said in her speech to the NCRI’s conference: “in my seven-hour testimony during the investigation, I provided details of the decision-making and the enabling process of this operation. I stressed again that the decision for this operation had been made by [supreme leader Ali] Khamenei, [regime president Hassan] Rouhani, Zarif, [Mahmoud] Alavi, the regime’s intelligence minister, and implemented only afterward. This is not something new for us.”

The Iranian regime’s leaders must be prosecuted and they must face justice. This is a necessary, preventive measure against terrorism in the cloak of Islam with the clerical regime as its central banker. #DisbandIRGC — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) October 22, 2020

Assadi has not made it any easier for himself. Although he has denied knowing anything about the plot, he has claimed diplomatic immunity and has even been recorded making veiled threats to Belgian police during interrogation. Lawyer Christophe Marchand said “we received the legal written arguments from the defense, which are on one side, it can seem very ambiguous because one is claiming to have diplomatic immunity. He claims immunity… If he claims diplomatic immunity, it means he claims Iranian responsibility. And that is really a key issue. We now have, in writings, the position of the authoritarian Iranian regime, claiming responsibility for this horrible act.”

The Iranian regime is in effect on trial for terrorism

Lawyers representing some of the 18 foreign plaintiffs in the Assadi trial have made it clear just who is behind his activity. One of the lawyers, William Bourdon, said: “for everyone in Europe and abroad, it couldn’t be clear that close to the four indicted with sitting the Iranian regime itself, the Iranian regime will be at the main scrutiny of the judge, of the lawyers, of the prosecution.”

William Bourdon, lawyer of int'l criminal law

For everyone in Europe and elsewhere, it will be clear that next to the four indicted will be sitting #Iran's regime itself. We are sure that it is indispensable that this diplomat represented a state.https://t.co/LSpzbe2Z9i — People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) (@Mojahedineng) October 22, 2020

Another lawyer pointed out the historic significance of the trial when he said: “This is a symbolic attack on the values of our Western civilization, on the values of democratic free speech, on the values of democratic free opposition. We believe and it is our established opinion, I believe, together with the prosecution, that the four defendants will be held accountable for their actions. And as Mr. Bourdon William already said correctly, the fifth party, or maybe the first party on the defendant’s bench will be indeed the Iranian regime.”

L'avocat néerlandais Rik Vanreusel :

Il est surprenant que l'agent secret tente d'invoquer les Conventions de Genève. Vous ne pouvez pas prétendre être un diplomate qd vous êtes pris dans une tentative d'attentat. #Iran #ExpelIranDiplomatTerroristeshttps://t.co/ccoljijpYX — CNRI-France (@CNRIFrance) October 22, 2020

This will be the first time that the Iranian regime will have been put firmly in the spotlight for its sponsorship of terrorism on European soil. The authorities across Europe should use the proceedings to put much more pressure on Iran and stop appeasing them. There is no room for complacency when a foreign regime brazenly thinks it can slaughter thousands of people for its own reasons of repression in the middle of a civilized western country. By acting decisively, Europe can help to make its own citizens safer if it removes the presence of the regime’s terrorist empire in its midst.

Christophe Marchand lawyer of Intl Criminal Law: One of the defendants claims to have diplomatic immunity. But if he does so, then he also accepts responsibility #Iran #MEK regime for this horrible act.#ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists https://t.co/0nbGdd8EW5 pic.twitter.com/bHgm3ZtmFG — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 22, 2020

