Iran’s Terrorist Linked Diplomatic Missions Should be Closed Down

Iran’s diplomatic missions are bases for terrorism. Until 2018, when Vienna based Iranian diplomat, Assadollah Assadi was arrested on suspicion of organizing a bomb attack on an Iranian opposition, the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), rally, no-one had been caught, even though many government authorities were aware that Iran was using its Embassies as a cover for its own nefarious activities.

Europe and the U.S. have diverging views about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and how to control them, but on terrorism at least they should be singing from the same song sheet.

https://t.co/fDw1tKXyUQ: On June 30, 2018, a sophisticated bomb should have exploded during a meeting of the #NCRI a coalition of movements opposed to the authorities in Tehran. The attack plan had been foiled by extremists. #MEK #Iran https://t.co/Vihck8lA6j — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) October 10, 2020

Europe is itself reluctant to accept that supposedly civilized nations are using their diplomatic missions for anything other than diplomacy, but that is happening right on their doorstep. Europe was the setting for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Conventions. This treaty was signed in 1961 and established the basis for the notion of what a diplomatic mission was supposed to be, including the concept that diplomats should have immunity from interference from the host country’s judicial system.

It is ironic that Iran posted Assadollah Assadi to its embassy in Vienna, with the deliberate aim of blowing up as many of the leaders of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), and its constituent groups as possible – the very city where the concept of a diplomatic mission was created.

Le Monde writes of a bomb made with acetone peroxide that was controlled remotely. The Bomb targeted to explode on June 30, 2018 in Villepinte – #Paris

The blast wave could have spread 20 meters and claimed many lives #ExpelIranDiplomatTerroristshttps://t.co/z0gkNpd2QB — Iran Freedom (@4FreedominIran) October 12, 2020

Using his “immunity,” Assadi carried the explosives that were to be used in the bomb attack in his diplomatic pouch. The explosives consisted of 500 grams of TATP. The material was then passed on to accomplices whose mission was to plant the bomb at the rally in Villepinte, near Paris, France, and detonate it, killing as many of the expected 100,000 crowds in attendance as possible.

Fortunately for the thousands of Iranians and foreign attendees, the plot was detected and the plotters, including Assadi himself, arrested in a joint French, Belgian and German operation. All 4 people involved have been charged with terrorism offenses and are to be tried later this month in Antwerp, Belgium.

#Iran: Dr. Kazem Rajavi's Assassination To Be Investigated in the Context of Genocide, Crime Against Humanity

The UN Security Council and Europe must bring the #Iranian regime officials to justice.#NoImpunity4Mullahs #HumanRights https://t.co/aCnwsEj5ZH pic.twitter.com/IMQNujR7yv — NCRI-FAC (@iran_policy) September 13, 2020

The fact that the fatality rate from the planned attack could have been in the thousands with parliamentarians and politicians from European countries and the U.S. in attendance, this could have been one of the worst terrorist incidents on European soil. The Iranian regime would have been involved in the initial planning and the supply of explosives and would have known all along just how serious an attack this could have been.

the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the main Iranian resistance group within the NCRI umbrella, had been warned by both Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, and Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), that there would be consequences following big protests in Iran in January 2018. The (PMOI / MEK Iran) had been blamed for instigating the uprising. Shamanic was quoted as saying that the (PMOI / MEK Iran) “will get the appropriate response in a way that they cannot imagine.”

The bomb plot at Villepinte would have been hatched by the SNSC which is chaired by Hassan Rouhani, the regime’s president, and also has Iran’s foreign minister, Java Zarif, as a permanent member. The 2018 bomb plot would have been finally signed off by Khamenei.

The Iranian regime’s extensive two-year efforts to help its arrested diplomat in Belgium have so far proven futile, and the first public trial for Assadi will soon be convened. #Iran #ExpelIranDiplomatTerrorists pic.twitter.com/Us5O1adofF — Maryam Rajavi (@Maryam_Rajavi) July 14, 2020

The November 27th trial of Assadi will be the first time that a diplomat stationed in Europe would stand trial. However, the bomb plot was certainly not the first time that Iran has used its embassies in Europe as a cover to attack its enemies. The following are all examples of Iranian state-sponsored terrorism o European soil:

1989: Kurdish opponents killed in Vienna;

1990: Dr. Kazem Rajavi, an Iranian academic, and diplomat, assassinated near Geneva;

1992: Iranian dissidents killed at the Mykonos Restaurant in Berlin;

1993: NCRI representative, Mohammad Hossein Naghdi, killed in Rome;

March 2018: A foiled car bomb attack in Albania.

After the Berlin Mykonos restaurant killings, the Iranian ambassador and 14 embassy staff were expelled, but the same ambassador is now a “visiting research scholar” at America’s Princeton University!

The Iranian regime has escalated its terrorist activities in Europe since the 2015 nuclear deal was signed and even reluctant Europe has had to expel 7 Iranian diplomats plus the arrest of Assadi.

Iranian opposition leaders have called on European authorities to take a much firmer stance on Iran and stop hoping that it will moderate. It won’t. Iranian embassies in Europe should be closed down and their occupants should be sent back to Iran to prevent any further deaths.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI): The Iranian regime’s extensive two-year efforts to help its arrested diplomat in Belgium have so far proven futile, and the first public trial for Assadi will soon be convened.

