Khamenei’s Admission of the MEK’s Role in the 2017-18 Protests Remains Significant

The Iranian regime for a long time has refused to acknowledge the existence of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). Certainly that the MEK had become a force to be reckoned with. This changed somewhat in early 2018 when Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made a speech in which he referred to the indispensable role of the MEK in the 2017and 2018 protests.

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei spoke to the young men about the PMOI #MEK #Iran and his concerns about the opposition group. He warned that the regime needs to be “careful about the enemy recruiting members of our young society”.https://t.co/Ez238fMSxZ#Iranian @USAdarFarsi pic.twitter.com/gUpnkHwzAZ — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) May 20, 2020

The speech he made is still significant today as it was the first time that Khamenei had to face up to the reasons why so many Iranians had to go and protest, even calling for Khamenei to die when they chanted “Death to the Dictator.”

The reality is that you cannot kill a movement like the (PMOI / MEK Iran), even if you can pick off individual protesters. The fact that the regime blames the protests on the (PMOI / MEK Iran) explains why they are taking efforts to increase all forms of repression and oppression within Iran.

The protests in Iran, originally linked to price rises, quickly took a much more political line with many protesters using the slogans of the (PMOI / MEK Iran) and calling for regime change.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), had called on Iranians to demand regime change whenever they could.

1,500 protesters were killed during and just after the November 2019 protests, a statistic that demonstrates the dilemma the regime is in. Whichever way they turn there is little sign of a rapprochement with the people. Ordinary Iranians are angry about the regime’s incompetence and getting angrier the more the regime attempts to use heavy-handed tactics against them. It’s no wonder they are turning to the MEK to help rid Iran of these incompetent fools and their thugs in the IRGC.

Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook: “The @Reuters report on the massacre ordered by @khamenei_ir underscores the urgency for the international community to punish the perpetrators and isolate the regime for the murder of 1,500 Iranian citizens.” https://t.co/TpUncLjDcv — Department of State (@StateDept) December 23, 2019

The fact that the regime has utterly failed to handle the Covid-19 pandemic is just another nail in their coffin. The National Council of Resistance of Iran’s (NCRI), and the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), the main opposition to the Iranian regime, has reported that more than 150,700 people across Iran have died after contracting COVID-19.

Maryam Rajavi the NCRI’s president-elect, has said: “The volcanic uprising in November washed away all unfounded claims. It was proven that it is possible to inspire and organize protests. It was proven that despite all the repression and crimes, our people have a spectacular desire and readiness to continue their uprising.”

