MEK Iran: Mullahs Regime Should be Prosecuted for the Failed Terror Plot

The significance of the arrest and trial of an Iranian diplomat terrorist, the first time in history, should not be understated. Whatever the end result of the trial that is taking place in Antwerp, Belgium of Assadollah Assadi and three accomplices, the true culprits may get off scot-free. These are the figures in the Iranian regime and more specifically in the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) who hatched the botched plot. It is also highly unlikely that a bomb attack of such a scale and with such potential casualties could have gone ahead without approval at the highest level. That means at least the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ali Khamenei, should now be standing in the dock in Antwerp, together with anyone else in the regime who knew what was happening and helped organize it.

The bomb attack, now well-publicized, was an attempt to eliminate as many Iranian opposition members and supporters of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran), as possible who were attending the annual Free Iran rally at Villepinte, near Paris on June 30th, 2018. The rally was organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and also attended by many foreign politicians and parliamentarians who were due to give speeches in support of the NCRI.

Belgian investigators, with the help of other European anti-terrorist authorities, have accumulated evidence showing that Assadi was the person who brought the explosive used for the proposed bomb into Europe from Tehran and who gave it to an Iranian Belgian couple, Amir Saadouni and Nasimeh Naami, at a Pizza Hut restaurant in Luxembourg. They also received 22,000 euros each in payment for their part in the plot.

The couple was arrested in Belgium on their way to Paris with the explosives and detonator found in their hired car. A third accomplice, another Belgian Iranian national, was arrested in France shortly afterward, while Assadi was arrested on his way back to Austria, but in Germany.

Because of the successful intelligence operation and arrests, the bomb attack was foiled. If it had been detonated as planned, many hundreds of attendees could have been killed or at least badly injured. The attendees included Donald Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, other U.S. politicians, British, European, and Colombian parliamentarians, or ex-parliamentarians.

The Iranian regime has naturally denied any involvement in the bomb attempt as has Assadi and has failed to stop the trial from happening. Assadi has tried to intimidate Belgian police during questioning and has also attempted to invoke diplomatic immunity which Belgian authorities have rejected as he was arrested on German soil where he did not have immunity.

If the explosion had been successful, not only would it have killed the Iranian resistance, #NCRI and #MEK #Iran #MaryamRajavi it could have killed and maimed many hundreds of others in attendance at the Free Iran Rally, +number of foreign politicians.https://t.co/Hhzeoz0XiR pic.twitter.com/20bncR8ekd — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 29, 2020

Iran tries to counter-attack with foreign hostage-taking

The Iranian regime has hardly been innocent in the past when it comes to the assassination of rivals and perceived enemies, especially the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran). One tactic it has resorted to is the taking of foreign nationals under the pretext that they have broken one or another Iranian law, often accused of spying. This foreign hostage-taking, for that is what it is, is used as a bargaining chip when the regime wants some sort of concession from foreign governments. For example, the Swedish-Iranian medical professional and academic, Ahmad Reza Djalali, was arrested and threatened with execution just before the Antwerp trial began.

#StoptheExecution & #SaveAhmadreza! @Amnesty is calling on Iran’s authorities @khamenei_ir to immediately stop any plans to execute Swedish-Iranian academic #AhmadrezaDjalali. On 24 Nov, he was transferred to solitary confinement and informed that his execution is imminent. pic.twitter.com/mYuoFpMlRn — Amnesty International Vlaanderen (@amnestyvl) November 24, 2020

The antics of the Iranian regime have been exposed numerous times by the Iranian opposition (PMOI / MEK Iran) with their sources inside Iran.

The Iranian resistance (PMOI / MEK Iran) was the prime target of the planned bomb attack

Widespread discontent with the regime led to nationwide protests and uprisings throughout 2017 and the start of 2018. The regime has blamed the MEK for these protests and consequently became the prime target of an assassination attempt on the scale planned for the June 2018 rally. The president-elect of the NCRI, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, was the primary target of the planned attack but there would have been mass casualties if the attack had not been foiled.

The trial has come at an acute time for the Iranian regime as it exposes their complicity in terrorist attacks on European soil at a time when the potential for a re-engagement over the 2015 nuclear agreement may have been possible because of the different priorities of the incoming Biden administration in the U.S. It is hard to see how the regime can escape guilt by association as a result of the evidence made available at the trial. The question is what European governments and Biden’s incoming administration will do about it.

Trial of Iranian Diplomat Accused of Plotting to Bomb Exiled Dissidents 2018 Annual Gathering: Trial Begins in Belgium of Iranian Diplomat Accused of Plotting to Bomb Exiled Dissidents (#NCRI) and (#PMOI / #MEK #Iran). pic.twitter.com/BCruchd3YW — MEK Iran (Mujahedin-e Khalq) (@MEK_Iran) November 29, 2020

As Maryam Rajavi has said, “the independent and professional investigations by Belgian Judicial authorities are commendable. As these investigations have shown, we are facing a case of organized state terrorism. As such, in addition to those being prosecuted in this court today, the time has time for the Iranian regime’s leaders to be prosecuted as well.”

