MEK Resistance Units Defy Iranian Security Forces

the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran)’s an internal network, the Resistance Units are stepping up their protests despite increased repression by the Iranian state security forces (SSF). The MEK Resistance Units are calling for the mullahs to be kicked out of the office and the government to be based on the democratic, secular rule rather than a dictatorship as it is at the moment.

Protestors have honored the martyrs of the November 2019 protests which saw 1,500 killed and thousands arrested. Reuters confirmed in a special report on December 23, 2019, about the deadly crackdown on November nationwide protests in Iran the death toll of 1500 that was announced by the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK Iran) on December 15, 2019.

Mostly, the MEK Resistance Unit members sprayed political graffiti on buildings across Iran and erected banners showing the leaders of the Iranian Resistance movement, including resistance leader, Massoud Rajavi, and president-elect of the NCRI, Maryam Rajavi.

The slogan “Maryam Rajavi is the voice of equity and freedom in Iran. A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi” was one of the more common slogans used by MEK Resistance Unit members hailing the NCRI leader’s struggle for a better Iran.

These protests occurred despite the increased repression by state security forces across Iran against anyone who may be deemed to be a threat to the increasingly shaky power of the mullahs.

Protest activities by MEK Resistance Unit activists took place across Iran, especially in these cities: Isfahan, Shiraz, Karaj, Tabriz, Bandar Abbas, Esfarāyen, Homayoun Shahr, Juybar, Neka, Zanjan, Yasuj, Shahriar, Dorud, Saveh, Rasht, Arak, Zahedan, Hamadan, Urmia, Chaboksar, and Kashan.

MEK Resistance Unit slogans included the following:

“In memory of the November 2019 uprising martyrs.

“In memory of Navid Afkari [heroic Iranian figure executed by the regime] and November 2019 uprising martyr.”

“Navid Afkari, we will follow your path.”

“Khamenei is a murderer, and his rule is illegitimate.”

“Down with the mullahs’ rule.”

“Down with Khamenei, Viva freedom.”

“Down with Khamenei, Viva Rajavi”

“A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi”

“Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi. Maryam Rajavi is the symbol of a free Iran.”

“Justice, freedom, and the people’s sovereignty with Maryam Rajavi.”

“Democracy and freedom with Maryam Rajavi.”

“Maryam Rajavi is the voice for justice and freedom in Iran…A free Iran with Maryam Rajavi.”

